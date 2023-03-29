Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Google violated order to save evidence, antitrust judge says

Google violated order to save evidence, antitrust judge says
The Google Store Chelsea in New York, US, on 28 May 2021. (Photo: Victor J Blue / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
29 Mar 2023
0

Alphabet Inc’s Google flouted a court order requiring it to save records of employee chats in antitrust litigation over its Google Play app store policies, a federal judge concluded.

Google gave almost 360 employees “carte blanche” not to preserve chats, which are typically deleted after 24 hours, as potential evidence that may be crucial to the complex cases brought against the company by Epic Games Inc. and a coalition of state attorneys general, US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said in a ruling on Tuesday. “In effect, Google adopted a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy for chat preservation, at the expense of its preservation duties,” he said.

Donato said he’d hold further proceedings to figure out an appropriate non-monetary penalty against Google for its conduct. The technology giant must also reimburse plaintiffs for their attorneys’ fees, he said.

“Our teams have conscientiously worked, for years, to respond to Epic and the state AGs’ discovery requests and we have produced over three million documents, including thousands of chats,” a Google spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to show the court how choice, security, and openness are built into Android and Google Play,” the spokesperson said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the judge’s ruling sends a strong message about not letting “companies hide from accountability when they break the law”. 

“Google has now not only violated the trust of Android phone customers by limiting consumer choice and raking in outrageous commissions, but has also violated the discovery process in this case,” he said in a statement.

The judge’s findings come as the Justice Department has sought sanctions on Google over deleted employee chats in its antitrust suit against the company in federal court in Washington, DC.

Epic and other plaintiffs first pointed out missing chats as they collected evidence in 2021. 

A look at some newly-produced preserved chats showed Google’s “intentional campaign to destroy sensitive communications resulted in the loss of invaluable communications regarding matters at the heart of these cases,” plaintiffs said in a filing on Monday. Alphabet Inc. Chief executive Sundar Pichai and other top executives often moved sensitive conversations from “history-on rooms to history-off chats”, according to the filing.

In an October 2021 chat on “a substantive topic” Pichai interjected: “also can we change the setting of this group to history off,” according to exhibits filed by plaintiffs. Nine seconds later, Pichai attempted to delete that request, the chat shows.

At recent hearings over Google’s conduct, Donato recognized the challenge before plaintiffs in proving the significance of lost chats. Once all evidence is gathered before the trial on 6 November, “plaintiffs will be better positioned to tell the court what might have been lost in the chat communications,” he said in his ruling. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
South Africa

Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
‘Out to get me’ - Busisiswe Mkhwebane blames media, judiciary and ‘the untouchables’ for her woes
Maverick News

‘Out to get me’ – Busisiswe Mkhwebane blames media, judiciary and ‘the untouchables’ for her woes
SA police walk razor’s edge of thin blue line as public trust continues to waver
Maverick News

SA police walk razor’s edge of thin blue line as public trust continues to waver
Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals
Maverick News

Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals

TOP READS IN SECTION

A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 
Maverick News

A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 
Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Maverick News

Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
After the Bell: Going through the AYO of a needle
South Africa

After the Bell: Going through the AYO of a needle
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Maverick News

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.