Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Adani refutes reports on debt repayment concerns as shares slide

Adani refutes reports on debt repayment concerns as shares slide
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. His family controls offshore shell entities in tax havens, in the Caribbean, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates, allegedly used to facilitate corruption, money laundering and taxpayer theft.
By Bloomberg
29 Mar 2023
0

The Adani Group is back in fire-fighting mode after media reports called into question the Indian conglomerate’s ability to repay debt, reviving a selloff in its stock. 

Adani units slumped on Tuesday after India’s Economic Times said the group is seeking to renegotiate the terms of $4-billion worth of loans, citing people it didn’t identify. 

The declines — which saw the flagship Adani Enterprises sink more than 7% — were compounded by a report from The Ken flagging concerns over the group’s repayment of $2.15-billion of share-backed loans. The business news website said regulatory filings showed that banks have not yet released a large portion of founder Gautam Adani’s shares. 

Adani Group refuted the reports in separate statements on Tuesday, calling the Economic Times’ claims “baseless speculation”. Later in the day, the company addressed The Ken report, saying it had paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15-billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released. 

Adani spokesman Jugeshinder Singh earlier tweeted that the report was a “deliberate misrepresentation”.

Deliberate misrepresentation ( and if i speculate out right lies) of @TheKenWeb (@SudzzBTS and @nimishshp) they know that relevant exchanges will update end of quarter. The deliberate subterfuge will be clear to all once exchanges update the data post end of quarter. https://t.co/glZbSsC83X

— Jugeshinder Robbie Singh (@jugeshinder) March 28, 2023

The reports come at an inopportune moment for the empire of billionaire Adani. They revive concerns about the group’s access to funds just as it’s working to restore confidence following explosive allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research in January.  

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone fell 5.7% to close at 593.40 rupees on Tuesday — lower than the price investor GQG Partners paid to buy a stake earlier this month. It plummeted more than 9% at one point in the session. The sharp selloff in all Adani stocks erased about $6.2 billion from their combined market value, the biggest decline since early February. 

Dollar-denominated Adani debt also fell following the reports. 

The Economic Times said Adani Group had started talks with lenders to extend the tenor of a $3-billion bridge loan to a period of five years or beyond from the existing 18 months. The group is seeking to increase the maturity of another $1-billion mezzanine loan, according to the report.

The Ken report, meanwhile, said exchange filings show banks haven’t released a large portion of the promoters’ shares held as collateral, indicating the debt hasn’t been fully paid off. 

“All share-backed facilities availed by the promoters have been paid off,” the group said in its statement late Tuesday. Listed company positions for the flagship, the ports unit, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have been reduced substantially, with only residual share pledges corresponding to operating company facilities still outstanding, the statement said.

Operating company facilities are part of the units’ existing debt structures, and no new facilities have been availed since the Hindenburg report, the group said. These facilities don’t have covenants like cash margin calls or share-price linked put options, according to the statement. 

Indian capital market regulations stipulate that companies must disclose obligations on the pledge or release of shares that amount to 5% or more in listed entities. These rules only apply to Adani Ports and not the transmission or green energy units, the conglomerate said. 

Before the rebuttal, Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing, said The Ken report “increases the risks,” for the group in refinancing. “The global banking crisis has resulted in a tightening of liquidity and the cost of it,” the investor said. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
South Africa

Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
‘Out to get me’ - Busisiswe Mkhwebane blames media, judiciary and ‘the untouchables’ for her woes
Maverick News

‘Out to get me’ – Busisiswe Mkhwebane blames media, judiciary and ‘the untouchables’ for her woes
SA police walk razor’s edge of thin blue line as public trust continues to waver
Maverick News

SA police walk razor’s edge of thin blue line as public trust continues to waver
Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals
Maverick News

Six cops in gang-ridden Western Cape arrested for ‘stealing perlemoen’ and escorting drugs for criminals

TOP READS IN SECTION

A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 
Maverick News

A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 
Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Maverick News

Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
After the Bell: Going through the AYO of a needle
South Africa

After the Bell: Going through the AYO of a needle
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Maverick News

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.