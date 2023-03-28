Maverick Life

In images: Mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, US

People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those who were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images of events from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

A frame grab from a handout surveillance video released by Metro Nashville Police Department shows the alleged shooter they identify as Audrey Elizabeth Hale during the shooting at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 27 March 2023.EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

A handout photo from a handout bodycam video made available by Metro Nashville Police Department shows the alleged shooter Police identify as Audrey Elizabeth Hale after being shot by police during the shooting on 27 March 2023 at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

A handout photo from a handout bodycam video made available by Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers searching for the alleged shooter they identify as Audrey Elizabeth Hale during the shooting on 27 March 2023 at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Metro Nashville Police Department and officials on the scene outside the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 27 March 2023. EPA-EFE/HAMILTON MATTHEW MASTERS

A handout photo made available by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the scene outside the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 27 March 2023. EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A protester jumps over a fire during a rally against the government’s pension reform in Paris, France, 28 March 2023. France faces an ongoing national strike against the government’s pensions reform after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Montenegrin football fans supporting Montenegro gather prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against Serbia on March 27, 2023, in Podgorica, Montenegro. A flag depicting Krsto Popovic, an officer of the Montenegrin Army during the First World War and a collaborator of fascist Italian occupation forces during the Second World War. Montenegrin football fans are divided between Montenegrin patriots and Serb nationalists. Montenegrin president Milo Dukanovic dissolved the Parliament on March 16 and called for elections as the ruling parliamentarian majority failed to form a government. Pro-EU candidate Milo Dukanovic, in power as president or prime minister since 1991, will face Jakov Milatovic, who is seen as a candidate with close ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church. Both candidates vow to integrate the NATO country into the European Union, but the political stalemate has stalled its path toward accession. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) departs the High Court in London, Britain, on 27 March 2023. Prince Harry has appeared at the High Court in a hearing related to his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The British royal appeared along with others who are suing the Daily Mail newspaper over phone tapping and breaches of privacy. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tourists look over a colourful bulb field in Lisse, The Netherlands, 28 March 2023. The fields of hyacinths are already in full bloom. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

An aerial view taken with a drone of colourful bulb fields in Lisse, The Netherlands, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

A man cycles past cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Tama river at sunset in Tokyo, Japan, 27 March 2023. The cherry blossom light-up will end on 31 March. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ballerinas from the Kyiv City Ballet pose on a Eurostar platform at St Pancras Station on March 28, 2023, in London, England. Today, 32 ballet dancers from Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet travelled by Eurostar from Paris to London. The Kyiv City Ballet will be performing at York Theatre Royal for a fundraising gala on Thursday 30th March. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Eurostar )

A dancer performs during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )

A dancer performs during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )

A Dancer performs during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )

Installation crew members assembled the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named TRX-293 Trinity, ahead of a preview by the Koller auction house at the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich, Switzerland, on 27 March 2023. The 11.6 meters long, 3.9 meters high, and 67 million-year-old T-Rex skeleton was assembled from three specimens excavated from 2008 to 2013 in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in the US states of Montana and Wyoming. The Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton is to go on sale at the auction house in April 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Installation crew members assembled the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named TRX-293 Trinity, ahead of a preview by the Koller auction house at the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich, Switzerland, on 27 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Performers from the Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade dressed as squids prepare to perform at a media event launching Liverpool’s Eurovision EuroFestival programme, in Liverpool, Britain, 28 March 2023. Details of 25 art commissions, 20 of which involve Ukrainian organisations, were released at the media event at the British Music Experience museum. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN DM/ML

