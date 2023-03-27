Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Ukraine urges UN meeting on Putin’s atomic weapons plan for Belarus

President Vladimir Putin on board the Russian Northern fleet’s Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser, 9 January 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool)
By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2023
0

Kyiv demanded an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in its first official response to Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“It is another provocative step, which undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the architecture of nuclear disarmament and the international security system,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Sunday in a lengthy response to the plan announced by the Russian president.

The ministry also appealed to Belarusian society to prevent the “implementation of criminal intentions”, saying the plan hatched by Putin with the support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, “will have catastrophic consequences for its future”.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled Belarusian opposition leader, said Russia’s planned deployment “grossly contradicts the will of the Belarusian people” and would make the country a potential target for retaliation.

Ukraine urged the UK, China, the US and France, as permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members, to take “effective actions to counter the nuclear blackmail”. Yet the value of a UNSC meeting is unclear, since Russia, also a permanent member of the council, could veto any resolution or action that’s proposed.

Putin, in remarks broadcast on Saturday, said that Moscow wasn’t handing control of the weapons to Belarus, and as a result claimed that Russia would not be in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. He noted that the US had previously stationed nuclear arms in Europe.

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said on Sunday that Belarus hosting Russian atomic weapons “would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security” that could result in further EU sanctions.

Nato called Russia’s nuclear decision “dangerous” and “irresponsible”. Yet it’s unclear if Putin’s announcement truly alters the nuclear threat landscape, coming days after the visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Borrell told reporters last week after Xi’s trip that the Chinese leader made it “very, very clear” to Putin that he shouldn’t deploy nuclear weapons. China’s 12-point plan aimed at stopping hostilities in Ukraine states that “nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought”.

Nuclear arms treaty

Putin announced in February that Russia was suspending participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the US, the last accord limiting their strategic stockpiles.

The Kremlin hasn’t publicly declared that any of Russia’s nuclear arsenal is based in other countries since the Soviet Union’s collapse, when Ukraine and Kazakhstan surrendered stockpiles of weapons on their territories. During the Cold War, Nato and the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact group stationed nuclear weapons in Europe.

The Institute for the Study of War said Putin was “attempting to exploit Western fears of nuclear escalation by deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus”.

“Russia has long fielded nuclear-capable weapons able to strike any target that tactical nuclear weapons based in Belarus could hit,” the US-based military analysts said in a report.

US officials haven’t sounded the alarm.

“We’re just going to have to watch and see,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said of Putin on CBS. “We haven’t seen any indication that he’s made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around. We’ve in fact seen no indication that he has any intention to use nuclear weapons, period, inside Ukraine.”

Despite the rhetoric out of Moscow since the start of the war a year ago, we’ve seen nothing that would cause us to change our own strategic deterrent posture,” Kirby said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
South Africa

Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Maverick News

Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
I have a picture for you! 12 March - 17 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 12 March – 17 March 2023
Florida moves to expand ban on sexual orientation, gender identity teaching
Newsdeck

Florida moves to expand ban on sexual orientation, gender identity teaching
At least 13 dead in latest clash with police outside Rio de Janeiro
Newsdeck

At least 13 dead in latest clash with police outside Rio de Janeiro
Russia will spurn Earth Hour over WWF's 'Foreign Agent' status, says Kremlin
Newsdeck

Russia will spurn Earth Hour over WWF's 'Foreign Agent' status, says Kremlin

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.