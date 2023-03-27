Gallant had warned in a televised speech on Saturday that government plans to weaken the judicial branch were causing a rift in society and undermining national security at a time of “unprecedented security challenges”.
Opponents of the plan say it weakens Israel’s democratic checks and balances, and is damaging its economy, while the government says that the judicial branch unilaterally adopted too much power and must be reined in.
