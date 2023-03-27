Newsdeck

LEGAL REFORM RIFT

Israel’s Netanyahu fires defence minister after judicial overhaul row

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister. (Photo: Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after he urged the government to freeze a contentious judicial overhaul, the prime minister’s office announced on Sunday. 

Gallant had warned in a televised speech on Saturday that government plans to weaken the judicial branch were causing a rift in society and undermining national security at a time of “unprecedented security challenges”.

Opponents of the plan say it weakens Israel’s democratic checks and balances, and is damaging its economy, while the government says that the judicial branch unilaterally adopted too much power and must be reined in.

