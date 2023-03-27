Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China industrial profits drop on weak demand, falling prices

China industrial profits drop on weak demand, falling prices
Buildings are reflected in a window in Beijing, China, on Monday, 24 October 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2023
0

Profits at industrial firms in China plunged in the first two months of the year as factories had yet to fully recover from a Covid-induced slump and prices continued to decline.

Industrial profits in the January-February period dropped 22.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. For the entirety of 2022, profits declined 4% from the prior year. 

“Even though industrial production rebounded, market demand hadn’t recovered completely,” NBS statistician Sun Xiao said in a statement accompanying the data. Sun added that the decline in revenue was greater than the drop in costs, weighing on gross corporate profits.

Foreign firms continued to lag behind others, with profits plummeting 35.7% in the first two months of the year from the same time a year prior. That compared to a drop of 9.5% for all of 2022. Profits at private firms fell 19.9% in the January-February period, while those at state-owned enterprises declined 17.5%.

The plunge in profits came despite data earlier this month showing industrial output rebounded in the first two months of the year to 2.4% after Covid restrictions were scrapped and as a wave of infections subsided. Producer deflation, though, deepened in February as commodity costs softened, a sign that some factories are cutting prices, resulting in falling revenue and smaller profits.

“Firms were not able to pass on the higher costs to downstream users as demand has yet to recover fully,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA.

Monday marked the first time China reported profit data in 2023. The first two months of the year are typically combined to account for distortion effects because of the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month. Officials have not released single-month data for profits since last June. 

What Bloomberg Economics says … 

“We expected China’s industrial profits to post a smaller drop in the first two months of 2023 compared with 2022. Turns out, they cratered, with a 22.9% plunge. Clearly, the reopening lift to activity hasn’t yet done much for the bottom line. It will take more time for demand and confidence to strengthen.”

— Eric Zhu, economist

The economic recovery still faces headwinds from higher-than-expected unemployment and a continued slump in real estate investment — as well as an uncertain global environment that may weigh on demand for Chinese exports, which are already under pressure.

While China’s industrial production will “rebound”, according to Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, “the prices will continue to be impacted by global central banks’ tightening monetary policies.” Xing added that the decline in industrial profit growth is expected to “narrow markedly going forward”.

Beijing is counting on a rebound in domestic investment and consumer demand to meet its economic growth target of about 5% this year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the economy to grow 5.3% this year. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
South Africa

Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Maverick News

Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners

TOP READS IN SECTION

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'
Maverick News

Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ - Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Maverick News

Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ – Tourism minister Patricia De Lille

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.