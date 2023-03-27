Our Burning Planet

ANOTHER MPUMALANGA HIT

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
Chief Clyde Mnisi. (Photo: Supplied)
By Don Pinnock
27 Mar 2023
0

Yet another suspected poacher ‘big man’ has died in a hail of bullets in Mpumalanga’s landscape of fear.

Chief Clyde Mnisi, trailing charges of murder, money laundering, illegal sale of rhino horn and racketeering, died of multiple bullet wounds near Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport near White River late Sunday night.

Mnisi was recently appointed as chief of the Mnisi Tribal Authority in Bushbuckridge. Police and prosecutors allege he is one of the “kingpins” in a massive poached rhino horn trafficking network.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mnisi and a driver were waiting for help with a flat tyre when about five hooded men drove up in a BMW X5, walked to the passenger side and opened fire with high-calibre rifles.

The driver was shot in the leg and is receiving treatment.

Previous arrests

In 2018 Mnisi, with (later assassinated) crime boss Petros Mabuza and notorious ex-cop Joseph ‘Big Joe’ Nyalungu, were arrested in a police operation codenamed Project Broadbill, involving members of the Hawks, the police special task forces, SANParks, the NPA, the SA Revenue Service and the Department of Environmental Affairs. 

Assets worth millions were seized, including properties, cars, trucks, stolen trailers, generators, electronic equipment and animal skins. Among those arrested were five police officers, including a captain and former Kruger Park station commander at Skukuza.

According to a report – “Landscapes of Fear” by researcher Julian Rademeyer – the syndicate is alleged to have exerted influence over a swathe of territory along Kruger’s western boundary, stretching from Belfast and Cork to the east of Sabi Sands Game Reserve, down to the Shabalala tribal trust area, and Hazyview.

Company records show a close affiliation between the Mnisi and Nyalungu families, with shared directorships in several shelf companies dating as far back as 2004. Mnisi was also the owner of Phendulani Lodge in Mkhuhlu.

At the time of the arrests, a police spokesman said the syndicate’s criminal operations were “executed with paramilitary discipline and included counter-intelligence operations to prevent detection”. Its reach extended from Kruger to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It was allegedly linked to many poaching incidents hammering Kruger Park rhinos at the time.

Nyalungu was granted bail of R120,000, Mabuza R90,000 and Mnisi R50,000, with the remaining accused released on bail of R10,000 each. Charges against Mabuza were formally withdrawn in November 2021 after the case was transferred to the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court of South Africa. He was gunned down in 2021.

Charges

Earlier this month, Mnisi – with other people – was charged with a variety of crimes, including theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. They were scheduled to appear in court in Mpumalanga in April.

According to Brig Mohlala, police at White River are investigating the murder. Acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, said a “team of investigators are working around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book.”

Unfortunately, these stock phrases fail to inspire confidence in Mpumalanga any more. According to Rademeyer’s Landscapes of Fear report, internal corruption, a breakdown of trust and staff cohesion in Kruger, plus worsening organised crime in Mpumalanga, are of greater threat to the future of the park than poaching.

The corrosion was kick-started by rhino poaching, however. 

Between 2011 and 2020, Kruger’s white rhino population fell by 75%, from around 10,600 to 2,607. But it has metastasised, says the report, into “toxic politics, deep-seated inequality, corruption and embedded organised criminality”. This has profoundly affected the park and surrounding communities.

It has not taken place in isolation. Crime and corruption in the park, says Rademeyer, has been impacted by “organised crime in Mpumalanga, including kidnappings, cash-in-transit heists, ATM bombings, illegal mining, extortion and corruption.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report

According to the report, “relations between staff and management have become strained and increasingly toxic, poisoned by mutual mistrust and suspicion”.

Illicit markets, violence and murder

More than 2.9 million people live within 50km of Kruger’s western boundary fence – and most are poor. At the end of 2022, average unemployment in the area was 46.5%. Around the park, illicit markets abound and violence and murder are common. Honest officials fear for their lives.

Local police stations, says Rademeyer, are riddled with corruption.

“They are deeply in the pockets of organised crime groups. Thus, they offer little meaningful protection. Sometimes they even serve as escorts for contraband.”

In this toxic atmosphere, poachers become heroes.

Petros Mabuza’s coffin arrived at his funeral by helicopter, draped in a leopard skin, as crowds sang his praises. The funeral of Chief Clyde Mnisi is likely to be an even grander affair. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Cocaine by the shipload – why narco-traffickers use maritime routes to push the drug through South Africa
DM168

Cocaine by the shipload – why narco-traffickers use maritime routes to push the drug through South Africa
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
South Africa

Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves
Maverick News

Zimbabwe needs a second liberation – from the liberators themselves

TOP READS IN SECTION

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Maverick News

Angie Motshekga questions details of death of Langalam Viki, says police investigating
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for state pensioners
Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Maverick News

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Maverick News

Government departments (finally) issue request for bids for Mining Licensing System
Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones
South Africa

Desperate Livingstone Hospital doctors tell patients: Call President Ramaphosa – we can’t fix your broken bones

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.