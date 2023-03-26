Sport

RUGBY

Champions Cup playoffs will reveal where South Africa’s teams stand

Champions Cup playoffs will reveal where South Africa’s teams stand
Seabelo Senatla of the Stormers during a United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium in Green Point on 4 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images)
By Jon Cardinelli
26 Mar 2023
0

If the URC is on par with the English Premiership or French Top 14, it follows that the Champions Cup will demand a step up in intensity.

Last season, four-time Champions Cup winners Leinster were criticised for sending a second-string side to South Africa for United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures against the Sharks and Stormers.

The decision to wrap Johnny Sexton and other Test players in cotton wool ahead of the Champions Cup playoffs was questioned, and some Irish commentators called it an insult to the Leinster jersey and to the URC, which also positions itself as a top club ­tournament.

Leinster scored a minor victory, though, when the understrength side claimed two losing bonus points on tour – a tally that allowed them to top the URC table and secure home advantage for future playoffs. That Sexton and company enjoyed a further two weeks to prepare for the Champions Cup playoffs was viewed as another big plus.

Following Leinster’s lead

After the defeat by the Stormers in Cape Town, Leinster coach Leo Cullen spoke about managing player resources across two elite tournaments such as the URC and Champions Cup.

While Cullen congratulated the South African franchises on their successes and on improving the overall quality of the URC – which was previously known as the Pro14 – he warned that they too would face a monumental juggling act in the season to come. 

boks canan moodie buls

Canan Moodie of the Vodacom Blue Bulls. (Photo: Anton Geyser / EFC Worldwide / Gallo Images)

And here we are, 11 months down the line, assessing where the SA teams stand in both tournaments and whether they have what it takes to perform at the next level.

Other factors have influenced results – such as the withdrawal of the Springboks on account of rest and conditioning protocols, as well as the excessive travel schedule to Europe via the Middle East – but competing in two big tournaments concurrently has placed a strain on resources as never before.

By the end of the first round of Champions Cup matches, we will have a clearer idea of who has risen to the challenge, and who is still coming to grips with the unique ­situation. 

What’s more, these matches will be played at a far higher standard. If the URC is on par with the English Premiership or French Top 14, it follows that the Champions Cup will demand a step up in physicality and intensity. The recent pool matches confirmed as much, and while there were some encouraging performances, many hard lessons were learnt – particularly away
from home.

 Stormers still lead SA pack

It would be a stretch to compare the Stormers to Leinster, but it appears coach John Dobson has taken Cullen’s message to heart, and has tried to manage his player group with the overall season in mind.

From the outset, Dobson showed the intention of rotating his team and developing his wider squad. 

Despite winning the URC in 2022, the Stormers have pushed on this season, and that consistency in per­formance and results has earned them the South African Shield and strengthened their chances of hosting a URC semifinal and the final.

They got a reality check when they went down to Clermont in France in the early rounds of the Champions Cup. Since then, they have continued to build, and will be favourites when they host Harlequins in Cape Town for the round-of-16 playoff on
1 April. Harlequins will be boosted by the return of several England stars, and the likes of Marcus Smith will be desperate to prove a point after England’s poor Six Nations campaign. 

Bok centre André Esterhuizen will also be keen to make an impression as the race for World Cup squad spots intensifies.

The Stormers coaches have done all they can to prepare for this stage of the season. It remains to be seen if the logistical challenges of competing in two hemispheres – almost weekly – will scupper their prospects.

The Boks returning from their mandated period of rest were backed to feature for the Stormers against Leinster in Dublin. Dobson believes that one of the toughest fixtures in club rugby will serve as ideal preparation for a Champions Cup playoff showdown with Harlequins.

And yet one hopes that the travel between Ireland and South Africa in the wake of such a physically demanding match doesn’t deplete energy levels further.

Sharks favourites at home, Bulls underdogs in France

South Africa’s other contenders have been less consistent over the course of the season and are not as well placed to succeed in the coming weeks.

Though the Sharks’ form has fluctuated in the URC, they have looked more threatening when all of their Boks have been available during the pool phase of the Champions Cup.

The big guns will be deployed for the playoff against Munster on 1 April, but as Dobson and other coaches have mentioned, these players have not played competitive rugby for eight weeks and may take some time to regain match fitness.

Siya Kolisi of the Cell C Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match between Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on December 23, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Mandatory Credit Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

It could be said that the Bulls have only themselves to blame for their current position. Thanks to an underwhelming series of performances in the pool phase of the competition, they will travel to Toulouse for a Champions Cup playoff on 2 April. Given their record away from home, an early exit from the tournament seems likely.

Toulouse will be bolstered by Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and other prominent Test players. 

While Dupont and company won’t be hurting quite as much as their English counterparts after the Six Nations, they may regret surrendering the title to Ireland, and may be highly motivated to chase silverware in the European club competition. It wasn’t too long ago that Toulouse lifted the Champions Cup trophy in 2021.

The odds are against a South African team going all the way to win the Champions Cup, given the logistical challenges they will face over the next few weeks.

That said, what the first round of the playoffs will reveal is how much they have learnt in their debut season, and how much more they will need to do to match the likes of Leinster and Toulouse on that elite club stage. DM168

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Maverick News

Toxic cloud of secrets and lies over 2013 Zuma-Putin nuclear deal hovers above Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s historic legal battle
Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Maverick News

Terms of the PIC/AYO deal revealed – it is a bloodbath for State Pensioners
Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'
Maverick News

Independent Media alerts staff to short-payment of March salaries, instructs management to organise 'rescue plan'
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
The Air in There: Five facepalm moments in your air fryer life 🤦
TGIFood

The Air in There: Five facepalm moments in your air fryer life 🤦

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ - Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Maverick News

Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ – Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Another new dawn as Proteas prepare for T20I life under Aiden Markram
Maverick News

Another new dawn as Proteas prepare for T20I life under Aiden Markram
Bok Women buzzing ahead of first match since World Cup disappointment
Sport

Bok Women buzzing ahead of first match since World Cup disappointment
Mountain bike racer Candice Lill fell in love with cycling as a toddler, when she took her dad on a marathon ride
Sport

Mountain bike racer Candice Lill fell in love with cycling as a toddler, when she took her dad on a marathon ride
Proteas’ new ODI blueprint looks set to steer them to World Cup
South Africa

Proteas’ new ODI blueprint looks set to steer them to World Cup

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.