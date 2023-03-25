Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Demonstrators gather in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment

In images: Demonstrators gather in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Demonstrators display a banner outside New York Criminal Court in advance of a potential indictment of former US president Donald J. Trump in New York, New York, USA, 23 March 2023. Major US news organizations continue to report the likelihood that Donald Trump may be the first US president to be formally indicted on charges related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.

A US Secret Service agent fights with the wind as Marine One helicopter with President Joe Biden on board departs from the White House to Ottawa, Canada, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS/ABACA / POOL

Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, speaks to the media on day two of the European Union (EU) leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, March 24, 2023. The EUs military support for Ukraine featured among the key topics of discussion when the blocs leaders gathered in Brussels. Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An Israeli soldier watches Palestinian women waiting to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city, 24 March 2023. Women of all ages, children up to the age of 12, and men older than 55 from the West Bank will be allowed to enter Jerusalem to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque without existing permissions, the Israeli military announced. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Palestinian woman waiting to cross Qalandia checkpoint between West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city, 24 March 2023. Women of all ages, children up to the age of 12, and men older than 55 from the West Bank will be allowed to enter Jerusalem to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque without existing permissions, Israeli military announced. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police guard the alleys of Jerusalem’s old city as Palestinian worshippers make their way out of Al-Aqsa Mosque after the first night of prayer in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians celebrate the lighting of the Ramadan lantern in Jerusalem’s old city at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Mourners carry the body of Ameer abu Khadija during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 23 March 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 25-year-old Palestinian Abu Khadija died from gunshots to the head and legs during an Israeli army raid near the West Bank town of Tulkarem. According to the Israeli military, the man was wanted over recent shooting attacks on Israeli settlements. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian woman watches from her window, as mourners carry the body of Ameer abu Khadija during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

An Orthodox Jew holds a banner that reads “Judaism Condemns The State Of “Israel” And Its Atrocities” as protesters wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, visits Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, March 24, 2023. Israel’s Parliament approved early Thursday the first part of a planned judicial overhaul, reducing the authority of the legal system to declare the prime minister incapacitated, hours before tens of thousands of Israelis took again to the streets to protest that and other planned changes. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A photo taken with a drone shows people gathering for Friday prayer during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, outside the earthquake-damaged Ulu (Grand) Mosque in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 24 March 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A Pakistani security official stands guard as Muslims attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Lights celebrating the Muslim festival of Ramadan are displayed in the West End of London, Britain 23 March 2023. London’s first-ever celebratory Ramadan lights have been installed in Piccadilly Circus featuring 30,000 sustainable lights. The initiative was led by the non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK. The West End area will be lit up for the month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A Lebanese protester throws a glass bottle at Lebanon’s Central Bank during a protest against the monetary policies organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 March 2023. On March 24, the Lebanese lira hit an all-time low against the US dollar, trading on the black market at 107,000 liras to the dollar, while the official rate was set at 15,000 liras to the dollar. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese protesters aim fireworks at Lebanon’s Central Bank during a protest against the monetary policies organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 March 2023.  EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A protester runs from anti-riot police during a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Protests continue in France after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law be definitively adopted without a vote in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The bill would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops live fire the AS90 during their final training, on March 24, 2023 in South West, England. Ukrainian artillery recruits come to the end of their training on AS90 155mm self-propelled gun. Ukrainian personnel live-firing the guns for the first time, under the supervision of their British Army instructors, at a British Army training facility. Training on the AS90 is happening at a specialist facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is conducted by officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery. The program is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

An undated handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) shows a South Korean KF-16 fighter dropping an L-JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) air-to-surface bomb during a bombing drill with the U.S. Air Force at an undisclosed location over the West Sea from 20 to 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA AIR FORCE

An aerial photograph shows the Darwin mountain range, which counts among the highest concentration of glaciers in the world, in Alberto de Agostini National Park on the island Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego, Chile, 23 March 2023. Greenpeace warned on 22 March, World Water Day, that Chile faces an almost irreversible climate crisis due to global warming and the accelerated loss of glacial mass. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin

People walk under cherry blossoms in the naval port of Jinhae, South Korea, 24 March 2023, the day before the Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival, the biggest of its kind in the country. The festival will resume after a years-long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Philippe Petit, the French high wire artist, performs during his show “Wonder on the Wire,” at the National Building Museum on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. Petit, best known for his walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, performed on a high wire, 50 feet above the Great Hall at the National Building Museum. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fabio Di Giannantonio of Italy crashes with their Gresini Racing MotoGP Team during the MotoGP Free Practice at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on March 24, 2023 in Portimao, Algarve, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

A Boston Celtics dancer performs during a time out in the second half of the Boston Celtics win at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

US singer and rapper Lil Nas X performs during the Lollapalooza Festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 March 2023. The three-day festival takes place from 24-26 March. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

A model showcases designs on the runway at the “Silk Orient” Shengze fashion show during day one of China Fashion Week AW23 at 751 D. Park on March 24, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

A wax figure of King Charles III is unveiled at Musee Grevin on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

The Mexican Gattoo Moreno, a native of Guadalajara, participates in a press conference within the framework of the Tattoo Festival in Quito, Ecuador, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The Frenchman Anthony Loffredo, better known as the ‘Black Alien’ for his ambition to modify his body in an extreme way to look like an extraterrestrial, participates in a press conference within the framework of the Tattoo Festival in Quito, Ecuador, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
South Africa

Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
‘It was scary,’ say residents as the Eastern Cape is lashed by yet more rain
Our Burning Planet

‘It was scary,’ say residents as the Eastern Cape is lashed by yet more rain
Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ - Tourism minister Patricia De Lille
Maverick News

Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal ‘unlawful and invalid’ – Tourism minister Patricia De Lille

TOP READS IN SECTION

In images: Ramadan around the world
Maverick Life

In images: Ramadan around the world
In images: Anti-Macron protests continue in Paris
Maverick News

In images: Anti-Macron protests continue in Paris
Composer Litha Jali’s individual pathway hits a new note for religious music
DM168

Composer Litha Jali’s individual pathway hits a new note for religious music
In images: 9,000 tons of rubbish left on the streets of Paris turn city of love into city of trash
Maverick Life

In images: 9,000 tons of rubbish left on the streets of Paris turn city of love into city of trash
In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.