In images: Demonstrators gather in New York ahead of possible Trump indictment
Demonstrators display a banner outside New York Criminal Court in advance of a potential indictment of former US president Donald J. Trump in New York, New York, USA, 23 March 2023. Major US news organizations continue to report the likelihood that Donald Trump may be the first US president to be formally indicted on charges related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are of events from around the world over the last 24 hours.
A US Secret Service agent fights with the wind as Marine One helicopter with President Joe Biden on board departs from the White House to Ottawa, Canada, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS/ABACA / POOL
Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, speaks to the media on day two of the European Union (EU) leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, March 24, 2023. The EUs military support for Ukraine featured among the key topics of discussion when the blocs leaders gathered in Brussels. Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An Israeli soldier watches Palestinian women waiting to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city, 24 March 2023. Women of all ages, children up to the age of 12, and men older than 55 from the West Bank will be allowed to enter Jerusalem to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque without existing permissions, the Israeli military announced. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A Palestinian woman waiting to cross Qalandia checkpoint between West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city, 24 March 2023. Women of all ages, children up to the age of 12, and men older than 55 from the West Bank will be allowed to enter Jerusalem to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque without existing permissions, Israeli military announced. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Israeli police guard the alleys of Jerusalem’s old city as Palestinian worshippers make their way out of Al-Aqsa Mosque after the first night of prayer in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Palestinians celebrate the lighting of the Ramadan lantern in Jerusalem’s old city at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Mourners carry the body of Ameer abu Khadija during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 23 March 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 25-year-old Palestinian Abu Khadija died from gunshots to the head and legs during an Israeli army raid near the West Bank town of Tulkarem. According to the Israeli military, the man was wanted over recent shooting attacks on Israeli settlements. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A Palestinian woman watches from her window, as mourners carry the body of Ameer abu Khadija during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
An Orthodox Jew holds a banner that reads “Judaism Condemns The State Of “Israel” And Its Atrocities” as protesters wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, visits Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, March 24, 2023. Israel’s Parliament approved early Thursday the first part of a planned judicial overhaul, reducing the authority of the legal system to declare the prime minister incapacitated, hours before tens of thousands of Israelis took again to the streets to protest that and other planned changes. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A photo taken with a drone shows people gathering for Friday prayer during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, outside the earthquake-damaged Ulu (Grand) Mosque in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 24 March 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A Pakistani security official stands guard as Muslims attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Lights celebrating the Muslim festival of Ramadan are displayed in the West End of London, Britain 23 March 2023. London’s first-ever celebratory Ramadan lights have been installed in Piccadilly Circus featuring 30,000 sustainable lights. The initiative was led by the non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK. The West End area will be lit up for the month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A Lebanese protester throws a glass bottle at Lebanon’s Central Bank during a protest against the monetary policies organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 March 2023. On March 24, the Lebanese lira hit an all-time low against the US dollar, trading on the black market at 107,000 liras to the dollar, while the official rate was set at 15,000 liras to the dollar. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Lebanese protesters aim fireworks at Lebanon’s Central Bank during a protest against the monetary policies organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A protester runs from anti-riot police during a demonstration against the government pension reform in Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Protests continue in France after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law be definitively adopted without a vote in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The bill would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Ukrainian troops live fire the AS90 during their final training, on March 24, 2023 in South West, England. Ukrainian artillery recruits come to the end of their training on AS90 155mm self-propelled gun. Ukrainian personnel live-firing the guns for the first time, under the supervision of their British Army instructors, at a British Army training facility. Training on the AS90 is happening at a specialist facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is conducted by officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery. The program is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
An undated handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) shows a South Korean KF-16 fighter dropping an L-JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) air-to-surface bomb during a bombing drill with the U.S. Air Force at an undisclosed location over the West Sea from 20 to 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA AIR FORCE
An aerial photograph shows the Darwin mountain range, which counts among the highest concentration of glaciers in the world, in Alberto de Agostini National Park on the island Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego, Chile, 23 March 2023. Greenpeace warned on 22 March, World Water Day, that Chile faces an almost irreversible climate crisis due to global warming and the accelerated loss of glacial mass. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin
People walk under cherry blossoms in the naval port of Jinhae, South Korea, 24 March 2023, the day before the Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival, the biggest of its kind in the country. The festival will resume after a years-long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Philippe Petit, the French high wire artist, performs during his show “Wonder on the Wire,” at the National Building Museum on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. Petit, best known for his walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, performed on a high wire, 50 feet above the Great Hall at the National Building Museum. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Fabio Di Giannantonio of Italy crashes with their Gresini Racing MotoGP Team during the MotoGP Free Practice at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on March 24, 2023 in Portimao, Algarve, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
A Boston Celtics dancer performs during a time out in the second half of the Boston Celtics win at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
US singer and rapper Lil Nas X performs during the Lollapalooza Festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 March 2023. The three-day festival takes place from 24-26 March. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
A model showcases designs on the runway at the “Silk Orient” Shengze fashion show during day one of China Fashion Week AW23 at 751 D. Park on March 24, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
A wax figure of King Charles III is unveiled at Musee Grevin on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
The Mexican Gattoo Moreno, a native of Guadalajara, participates in a press conference within the framework of the Tattoo Festival in Quito, Ecuador, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
The Frenchman Anthony Loffredo, better known as the ‘Black Alien’ for his ambition to modify his body in an extreme way to look like an extraterrestrial, participates in a press conference within the framework of the Tattoo Festival in Quito, Ecuador, 23 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome DM/ML
