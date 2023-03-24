Newsdeck

Earth Hour

Russia will spurn Earth Hour over WWF’s ‘Foreign Agent’ status, says Kremlin

Russia will spurn Earth Hour over WWF’s ‘Foreign Agent’ status, says Kremlin
Pedestrians walking in front of an installation of Russian Matryoshka dolls are reflected in a puddle during a rainy spring day in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Reuters
24 Mar 2023
0

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would not take part in this year's Earth Hour event, citing Moscow's designation of the Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which organises the event, as a "foreign agent".

Earth Hour, a worldwide movement organised by the WWF, encourages individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential lights for an hour on the last Saturday of March, in a symbolic commitment to tackle climate change.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This year we have decided to refrain from participating in this action. This is due precisely to the fact that (the organisers) have become foreign agents”.

The WWF’s Russian branch was declared a “foreign agent” by the country’s Justice Ministry on March 10. The ministry did not provide any reason for the designation, or clarify which country it accused the WWF of receiving funds from.

The WWF’s Russian group called the designation “unjustified” and said it would seek to have it overturned by the courts.

The designation, which critics have described as redolent of Soviet-era practices aimed at crushing dissent, requires an organisation to make detailed financial disclosures and preface all public statements with a lengthy disclaimer.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Maverick News

Accountability, what accountability? Democracy means majority rule, Paul Mashatile tells MPs
Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
South Africa

Thabo Bester saga – how the Facebook rapist ran a glamorous media company from prison
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions
South Africa

After the Bell: Answering Dali Mpofu’s pertinent questions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russian drones swarm Kyiv in display of force as Xi leaves Moscow
Newsdeck

Russian drones swarm Kyiv in display of force as Xi leaves Moscow
I have a picture for you! 12 March - 17 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 12 March – 17 March 2023
Florida moves to expand ban on sexual orientation, gender identity teaching
Newsdeck

Florida moves to expand ban on sexual orientation, gender identity teaching
Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon
Newsdeck

Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon
Ukraine Latest: Zelensky visits troops near besieged Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Zelensky visits troops near besieged Bakhmut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.