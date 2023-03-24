Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
Looking into the future. Photographer: Nicola Stewart
Sunset Koakoveld. Photographer: Frans Meyer
Early morning cycling sunrise with Cosmos full in bloom. iPhone photo. Photographer: Jaco Steyn
Cosmos time in Joburg. Photographer: Chris Heymans
Awesome day at Two Oceans Aquarium. Photographer: John Barbe
Another unbeatable day in the Canadian Rockies. Photographer: Ian Walker
A crowned nudibranch slowly making its way across a reef on the eastern rim of False Bay. Photographer: Zander Horn
Up Close and Personal, captured while exploring on foot. Photographer: Lollo Virey Wollheim
The calm before the March. Photographer: Denver Govender
Sunset on the crocodile river. Photographer: Tom Bunch
Sunset in the Okavango Delta is a magical experience, even more so by depending time with the family in such an amazing World Heritage area. Photographer: Julian Fennessy
Sunset in the Karoo. Photographer: Frans Meyer
Storm over Port Alfred, Eastern Cape. Photographer: Simon Pamphilon
Rare Yellow-Billed Oxpecker on a giraffe in the Timbavati. Photographer: Murray Newton
Our very own Statue of Liberty gazes down upon us from our Southern Hemisphere skies. Photographer: Gordon Hooper (Amateur Astro Photographer)
Mountain evening. Photographer: Kicki Skog
Mottled Wood Owl, feeling safe. Photographer: Dr Ranjan Sakar
Midmar Dam magnificence. Photographer: Heidi Taylor
May the light shine. Photographer: Romy Kom
Kgalagadi Sunrise with Gemsbok in the Aoub River Bed. Photographer: Neville Lance