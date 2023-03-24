Maverick Life

Dinner in 15 minutes – Happy Life Noodle Bowls

‘Good + Simple’ by Sarah Graham. Image: The Reading List / Penguin Random House South Africa
By The Reading List
24 Mar 2023
Building on the success of her previous books, in ‘Good + Simple’ Sarah Graham continues to celebrate an abundance of vegetables and natural, whole foods in the accessible style her loyal followers have come to know and love.

In her sixth cookbook, ‘Good + Simple’, Sarah Graham reworks family meals to be as fast and easy as possible, and to take up minimal time and energy.

“I hope that many of these recipes will become family favourites,” Graham says, “the kind that create a sense of belonging, that are shared at your family tables for generations to come.”  

Covering a variety of dietary preferences and needs, including substitutions for the occasional meat eater, five-ingredient and one-pot dishes, the book makes cooking and meal planning simple.

***

Happy Life Noodle Bowls

Serves 2 

Ready in 15 minutes

What you need

  • 150 g egg noodles or brown rice noodles
    1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 250 g mixed mushrooms, roughly chopped
  • 100 g edamame beans
  • 100 g tenderstem broccoli
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

For the sauce

  • ¼ cup hoisin sauce
  • 1–2 Tbsp fresh lime or lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger

To serve

Chopped fresh coriander + 1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds or small handful roughly chopped, roasted and salted peanuts

What to do

Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions, drain and set aside.

Add the olive oil to a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and fry for 8–10 minutes, or until golden. Stir through the edamame beans and broccoli and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then turn off the heat.

Whisk together the ingredients for the sauce and adjust to taste.

Divide the noodles between 2 serving bowls and top with the mushrooms and greens. Drizzle over the sauce and any optional garnishes, and enjoy.

Notes

I usually buy frozen edamame beans. When needed, I take out a handful or two and cover with boiling water for a couple of minutes, before shelling and adding to the dish at the last minute. Add cubes of flash-fried tofu for some delicious extra protein.

Flexitarian footnote 

This makes a great accompaniment for roasted salmon or rainbow trout. Roast your chosen portions of fish, uncovered, in a 190ºC oven for 7 minutes. DM/ ML

Good + Simple by Sarah Graham is published by Penguin Random House (R390). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

