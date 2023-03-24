BOOK RECIPE
Dinner in 15 minutes – Happy Life Noodle Bowls
Building on the success of her previous books, in ‘Good + Simple’ Sarah Graham continues to celebrate an abundance of vegetables and natural, whole foods in the accessible style her loyal followers have come to know and love.
In her sixth cookbook, ‘Good + Simple’, Sarah Graham reworks family meals to be as fast and easy as possible, and to take up minimal time and energy.
“I hope that many of these recipes will become family favourites,” Graham says, “the kind that create a sense of belonging, that are shared at your family tables for generations to come.”
Covering a variety of dietary preferences and needs, including substitutions for the occasional meat eater, five-ingredient and one-pot dishes, the book makes cooking and meal planning simple.
***
Happy Life Noodle Bowls
Serves 2
Ready in 15 minutes
What you need
- 150 g egg noodles or brown rice noodles
1 Tbsp olive oil
- 250 g mixed mushrooms, roughly chopped
- 100 g edamame beans
- 100 g tenderstem broccoli
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
For the sauce
- ¼ cup hoisin sauce
- 1–2 Tbsp fresh lime or lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
To serve
Chopped fresh coriander + 1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds or small handful roughly chopped, roasted and salted peanuts
What to do
Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions, drain and set aside.
Add the olive oil to a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and fry for 8–10 minutes, or until golden. Stir through the edamame beans and broccoli and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then turn off the heat.
Whisk together the ingredients for the sauce and adjust to taste.
Divide the noodles between 2 serving bowls and top with the mushrooms and greens. Drizzle over the sauce and any optional garnishes, and enjoy.
Notes
I usually buy frozen edamame beans. When needed, I take out a handful or two and cover with boiling water for a couple of minutes, before shelling and adding to the dish at the last minute. Add cubes of flash-fried tofu for some delicious extra protein.
Flexitarian footnote
This makes a great accompaniment for roasted salmon or rainbow trout. Roast your chosen portions of fish, uncovered, in a 190ºC oven for 7 minutes. DM/ ML
Good + Simple by Sarah Graham is published by Penguin Random House (R390). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet