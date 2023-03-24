epa10396410 Police confront supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invading Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The crowd broke through the cordons of security forces and forced their way to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and some entered inside the legislative headquarters. EPA-EFE/ANDRE BORGES

The clashes took place in the working-class Salgueiro neighborhood in the city of Sao Goncalo, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s second-largest city.

According to the police, those killed were all suspected criminals.

Leonardo Costa Araujo, accused of being a drug gang leader from the northern state of Para, is among the dead. He was implicated in the death of several police officers in Para in recent years and police believed he was hiding in the area.

The raid on Thursday sought to arrest Araujo in an operationthat also employed helicopters and armored vehicles, according to police.

Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the metro area’s sprawling slums.

“We will not allow Rio to be used as a hideout for bandits from other states,” Governor Claudio Castro of Rio de Janiero state wrote in a post on social media.

Three local residents with no suspected criminal connections were also shot and injured during the clashes, the police added.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Gerry Doyle)