England’s Surrey County Council and EV-infrastructure company Connected Kerb plan to install 10,000 chargers by 2030, they said in a joint statement. The firm plans to invest £60-million in the project, which is the nation’s largest deployment of on-street EV posts by a local authority.

The UK aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the middle of the century in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change. As part of that effort, it wants to see at least 300,000 public EV chargers installed across the country by the end of the decade, according to its strategy released last year.

The government has banned the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, meaning there will be greater reliance on the charging network — particularly in urban areas where on-street parking is common. A unit of Shell previously announced plans to install 50,000 of the charging posts by 2025.

Surrey and Connected Kerb plan to install the units at over 1,500 locations, including streets and public car parks. The UK currently has about 39,000 charge points, according to the company.

The county and the firm already have an established relationship, which will help speed the process, said Matt Furniss, cabinet minister for transport on the council. BM/DM