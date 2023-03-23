Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK set for massive rollout of EV chargers in net-zero push

UK set for massive rollout of EV chargers in net-zero push
A worker unwraps a charging connector for a new Swarco AG electric vehicle rapid charger unit in Canterbury, U.K., on Thursday, 8 April 2021. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
23 Mar 2023
0

Southern Britain is set for a major public rollout of electric-vehicle charging stations as officials seek to help consumers ditch combustion engines.

England’s Surrey County Council and EV-infrastructure company Connected Kerb plan to install 10,000 chargers by 2030, they said in a joint statement. The firm plans to invest £60-million in the project, which is the nation’s largest deployment of on-street EV posts by a local authority.

The UK aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the middle of the century in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change. As part of that effort, it wants to see at least 300,000 public EV chargers installed across the country by the end of the decade, according to its strategy released last year.

The government has banned the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, meaning there will be greater reliance on the charging network — particularly in urban areas where on-street parking is common. A unit of Shell previously announced plans to install 50,000 of the charging posts by 2025. 

Surrey and Connected Kerb plan to install the units at over 1,500 locations, including streets and public car parks. The UK currently has about 39,000 charge points, according to the company.

The county and the firm already have an established relationship, which will help speed the process, said Matt Furniss, cabinet minister for transport on the council. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Court rules unmarried partner can’t get maintenance after government delays legislation on cohabiting couples
Maverick News

Court rules unmarried partner can’t get maintenance after government delays legislation on cohabiting couples

TOP READS IN SECTION

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
New electricity minister Ramokgopa ‘hits the ground sprinting,’ as he visits all Eskom power stations
Maverick News

New electricity minister Ramokgopa ‘hits the ground sprinting,’ as he visits all Eskom power stations
Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
After the Bell: I have a dream – about a national go-away
South Africa

After the Bell: I have a dream – about a national go-away

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.