Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Venezuela graft probe nets officials, more arrests coming

Venezuela graft probe nets officials, more arrests coming
A national flag of Venezuela flies atop the National Assembly building during parliamentary elections in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, 16 December 2020. (Photo: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
22 Mar 2023
0

Venezuelan authorities stepped up arrests and stripped the immunity of a governing party politician on Tuesday as part of a widening corruption probe that has shaken the top ranks of the socialist party. 

So far 19 people have been detained, with more arrests to come, according to Jorge Rodriguez, head of the government-controlled National Assembly. 

“This investigation is just beginning,” Rodriguez said, during a parliamentary session broadcast by state TV. “The time for justice has arrived.”

President Nicolas Maduro late on Tuesday named Pedro Tellechea, head of the state oil company PDVSA, as new oil minister, following the resignation of Tareck El Aissami on Monday amid the corruption probe. Maduro said on Twitter that Tellechea’s appointment was made amid a “transformation process” in the oil industry. 

El Aissami resigned saying that he would cooperate with the investigation, though he hasn’t been formally accused of anything. 

Judges, elected officials and the head of the crypto oversight agency have been detained so far. Venezuela is the most corrupt country in the Americas, according to an annual index published by Transparency International, which campaigns to promote clean government.

Governing party lawmaker Hugbel Roa had his parliamentary immunity taken away by the National Assembly, to enable his trial. 

Roa, a former technology minister, had a key role in promoting the petro, the sovereign cryptocurrency proposed by the government to get around US attempts to restrict Venezuela’s access to the global financial system. Roa travelled to Qatar and elsewhere seeking backers for the project. 

Joselit Ramirez, head of the authority in charge of regulating crypto currencies was also arrested, state TV said Monday. 

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the state oil company is owed billions of dollars, after it turned to intermediaries when US sanctions imposed in 2019 made it difficult to sell oil through normal channels. 

‘Grave corruption’

On Sunday, Venezuela’s public prosecutor said it had opened the investigation after the anti-corruption police’s flagged “grave administrative corruption and embezzlement” involving a large group of people. 

The current government has been in power since 1999, led first by Hugo Chavez then, since 2013, by Maduro. Even so, Rodriguez said he hoped the investigation would also bring to justice “opposition figures who stole the assets of the people of Venezuela”. 

Venezuela holds presidential elections in 2024, with Maduro likely to run as the government’s candidate, for a third six-year term. The opposition will choose a single candidate to confront him in primaries to be held on 22 October. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
South Africa

New brooms sweep clean in SA wine industry as investors see only opportunities
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship

TOP READS IN SECTION

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
It was organised business as usual, with no major disruptions, despite EFF’s national protest
Maverick News

It was organised business as usual, with no major disruptions, despite EFF’s national protest
After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
South Africa

After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
DM168

Mantashe’s missed mining target — SA still accounts for less than 1% of global exploration spend
The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
South Africa

The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.