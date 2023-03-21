The NYPD drops off metal barricades in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on 20 March 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Michael M Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump said on Saturday in a post on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. He also urged his supporters to protest in response.

“The NYPD’s state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of public information said in a statement. “Our communications and coordination with our partners in government and in law enforcement are fundamental tenets of our commitment to public safety.”

The New York State Office of Court Administration and a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment about security measures that could be put in place if the former president is indicted. Bragg’s office has declined to confirm or comment on whether Trump will be indicted.

Bragg has been conducting an investigation into an alleged hush-money payment Trump made before the 2016 presidential election to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from speaking publicly about her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump. The former president has denied the allegations.

The New York Young Republican Club is planning a “Rally For Trump” in lower Manhattan Monday evening, the group tweeted Sunday.

At the US Capitol, interlocking heavy-duty bike-rack-type barriers remain in place for tightening restrictions of areas near and approaches to the building. Law enforcement officials didn’t want the focus to shift to Washington to discuss whether police activity is being beefed up, a person familiar with the situation said.

