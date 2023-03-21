Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks rise as bank fears ease; Fed path eyed: markets wrap

Asia stocks rise as bank fears ease; Fed path eyed: markets wrap
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
21 Mar 2023
0

A mildly positive tone for risk taking returned to Asian equity markets on Tuesday as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.

A benchmark of the region’s stocks gained about 0.5% as shares rose in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia. Most sectors rose, with financial stocks outpacing the broader gauge. 

Futures for the S&P 500 were slightly higher following a jump of 0.9% Monday in the underlying index. News that US officials were studying ways to temporarily guarantee all bank deposits if the current financial crisis expands sent contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 to their intraday highs. 

Also supporting sentiment during the Asian session was a rebound in Additional Tier 1 bonds sold by banks in the Asia-Pacific region. 

The dollar steadied and was set to end a three-day losing streak, which sent a measure of the greenback’s strength to a month-low on Monday. That came as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious policy approach when it decides on interest rates on Wednesday. 

Government bond yields were lower in Australia and New Zealand after Treasuries whipsawed through the global trading day on Monday. Board minutes showing that Australia’s central bank would consider a pause in rate hikes next month weighed on the nation’s yields and the Australian dollar. 

The policy-sensitive two-year US Treasury yield ended on Monday 14 basis points higher and just below 4%. There was no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia hours on Tuesday with a holiday in Japan.

Investors are closely monitoring the Fed’s meeting and have increased bets on a quarter-point hike as the recent financial turmoil has spurred speculation on a slower pace of tightening from major central banks worldwide.

Just a couple of weeks ago, investors were betting it would raise rates close to 6% and that the European Central Bank would hike past 4%. Now markets imply the tightening cycles are almost over and wager on multiple rate cuts in the US by year-end. 

Swap traders currently see the Fed’s benchmark ending the year around 4% — a whole percentage point below the central bank’s rate estimate in the December “dot plot” that comes as part of the quarterly economic projections.

“Further rate hikes are no longer warranted, in our opinion”, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc, wrote in a note. Fed chair Jerome Powell will have to acknowledge that “the crisis confirms that interest rates are sufficiently restrictive and that financial conditions are rapidly getting tighter,” he said.

The Fed can take a pause in this week’s meeting to help banks without having to worry over being seen to have blinked, said Erin Gibbs, chief investment officer at Main Street Asset Management. 

“I don’t think it’s going to give the impression that they’re done. I mean, we know that we still have over 6% inflation in the US. We know that those rate hikes should be coming if we don’t see those decreases,” she said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, oil fell after a turbulent session even as a calmer tone returned to the market. Gold edged higher. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
Gaslighters-in-Chief: The true meaning of the EFF’s big national fizzle
South Africa

Gaslighters-in-Chief: The true meaning of the EFF’s big national fizzle
Political minnows join EFF’s national protest, but the big fish all give it a miss
Maverick News

Political minnows join EFF’s national protest, but the big fish all give it a miss

TOP READS IN SECTION

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
DM168

Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
South Africa

After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
South Africa

The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.