TGIFOOD

QUICK BRAAI FIX

What’s cooking today: Braaied chicken with an Asian marinade

What’s cooking today: Braaied chicken with an Asian marinade
Tony Jackman’s chicken portions, braaied after being marinated in Asian ingredients. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
20 Mar 2023
0

Basic Asian ingredients in the store cupboard are a boon if you’re looking for a quick marinade for chicken or pork.

Soy sauce, both savoury and sweet, is always to hand in my kitchen cupboard. I also always keep one or other Asian vinegar or sake, or both, and the twin brothers of basic Chinese spicing, garlic and ginger, are a must as well. The preceding ingredients are the core ingredients of many Asian condiments and sauces, and you can mix your own easily, in minutes.

I always include oil of some kind, and this time I included some Banhoek chilli oil, a quality ingredient that has become another staple. And a bit of zest from the inclusion of a lime, now in season, never goes amiss.

(Makes enough for a batch of braai meat for 4)

Ingredients

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp Banhoek chilli oil

2 Tbsp Indonesian sweet soy sauce (such as kecap manis)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp dried galangal powder (or use ginger)

Juice and zest of 1 lime

Method

Mix the ingredients together and douse your chicken or pork in it. Marinate for 4 to 6 hours, or overnight. Cook chicken for about 30 minutes over hot coals, turning often. Cook pork chops higher above the coals, slowly, until tender and golden. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options