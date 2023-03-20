QUICK BRAAI FIX
What’s cooking today: Braaied chicken with an Asian marinade
Basic Asian ingredients in the store cupboard are a boon if you’re looking for a quick marinade for chicken or pork.
Soy sauce, both savoury and sweet, is always to hand in my kitchen cupboard. I also always keep one or other Asian vinegar or sake, or both, and the twin brothers of basic Chinese spicing, garlic and ginger, are a must as well. The preceding ingredients are the core ingredients of many Asian condiments and sauces, and you can mix your own easily, in minutes.
I always include oil of some kind, and this time I included some Banhoek chilli oil, a quality ingredient that has become another staple. And a bit of zest from the inclusion of a lime, now in season, never goes amiss.
(Makes enough for a batch of braai meat for 4)
Ingredients
2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp Banhoek chilli oil
2 Tbsp Indonesian sweet soy sauce (such as kecap manis)
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tsp dried galangal powder (or use ginger)
Juice and zest of 1 lime
Method
Mix the ingredients together and douse your chicken or pork in it. Marinate for 4 to 6 hours, or overnight. Cook chicken for about 30 minutes over hot coals, turning often. Cook pork chops higher above the coals, slowly, until tender and golden. DM/TGIFood
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet