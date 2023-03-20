Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

Russian and Chinese national flags wave at the Russian-Chinese business district 'Greenwood' in Moscow, Russia, 20 March 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, which will last from 20 to 22 March, according to Russian and Chinese state agencies. An informal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is expected to take place on 20 March. Following its results, it is planned to sign two documents - on improving joint partnership in a new era and on developing key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Reuters
20 Mar 2023
KYIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Kyiv expects China to use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

“Ukraine is following the Chinese President’s visit to Russia closely,” Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters shortly after Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine.”

Xi was expected to press Beijing’s role as a potential peacemaker in the conflict following the release of a 12-point plan. Kyiv says any peace moves must involve a full withdrawal of Russian troops and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We stand ready to engage in a closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter, and the latest UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution on this matter,” Nikolenko said.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.