Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's headquarters at Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Buholzer)
By Bloomberg
20 Mar 2023
0

For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. 

In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called Additional Tier 1 debt was worthless.

Aside from the sense of shame brought on by the bank’s collapse, legal observers say these three surprises raise some fundamental questions about the primacy of Swiss banking law and also sows doubt with foreign investors about putting money in the country.

It’s not good for Switzerland “if investors believe that their rights can be overridden,” says Kern Alexander, a professor of law and finance at the University of Zurich. “The way the crisis management is being carried out is panicked, and it’s undermined the rule of law and undermined Switzerland.”

In announcing the government-brokered sale of Credit Suisse to its Zurich rival on Sunday evening, the Swiss government cited an article of its constitution that allows it to issue temporary ordinances “to counter existing or imminent threats of serious disruption to public order or internal or external security.” In this case, this included overriding merger laws on shareholder votes.

Then, when Finma chairwoman Marlene Amstad was asked during a press conference later that evening if the government was ignoring competition concerns in pushing the merger through, Amstad said financial stability trumped competition concerns. Together Credit Suisse and UBS would hold 333 billion Swiss francs ($360 billion) in customer deposits, 115 billion francs more than their nearest rival Raiffeisen, according to a UBS investor presentation.

Read More: Credit Suisse Bailout Crosses a Debt Rubicon: Marcus Ashworth

But the biggest pushback from investors over the deal so far concerns the decision by Swiss banking regulator Finma to write down to nothing the AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse.

AT1 bonds were introduced after the global financial crisis to ensure losses would be borne by investors not taxpayers. They are meant to act as a capital buffer in times of stress. Crucially, debt of this type at most other banks in Europe and the UK have far more protections and only AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse and former Swiss rival UBS have language in their terms that allows for total wipeout rather than a conversion to equity.

Even if the risks of those AT1 bonds were made clear to investors at the time they signed on to them, this stark example of Swiss exceptionalism marks a departure from the general rule that bondholders come before shareholders.

“A lot of lawsuits will be coming from this, which will highlight the erratic and selfish behavior of Swiss authorities in this saga,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Ethos Foundation, whose 246 pension fund members represent 1.9 million people with 370 billion swiss francs in assets, has threatened as much over the issue of blocking shareholder votes.

“Faced with this unprecedented failure in the history of the Swiss financial center, Ethos will continue to defend the interests of minority shareholders, starting with the Swiss pension funds,” the Geneva and Zurich-based foundation said in a statement on Monday.

“All options will be examined in the coming days, including legal ones, to determine the responsibilities of this debacle,” it said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Maverick News

Bus pelted with stones, Malema leads march to Union Buildings, with scores arrested in parts of SA
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety
South Africa

Aseem Malhotra’s visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety

TOP READS IN SECTION

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
DM168

Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
South Africa

After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
South Africa

The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.