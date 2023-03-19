DM168

DM168

Environmental activists are taking up the slack left by the government

Environmental activists are taking up the slack left by the government
Diepsloot wetland cleanup. (Photo: Gekco)
By Kristin Kallesen
19 Mar 2023
0

Checks and balances put in place to protect our environment are often not enforced. Instead of support from authorities, ­activists and whistle-blowers (and in some cases, the authorities themselves) are intimidated and threatened. Vested interests often benefit from environmental degradation.

Our Constitution protects our right “to an environment that is not harmful to our health or wellbeing”.

Environmental activists are a tough lot and don’t give up easily. In my case, advocating for sustainable development in Johannesburg, the challenges have many faces but the most threatening are property developers who push the envelope.

In 2021, the Greater Kyalami Conservancy (Gekco) and I, as chair, were summonsed due to a request by a developer, for allegedly delaying the construction of two projects in Kyalami. Our “punishment”: pay R197-million to make up for the delay. Our “crime”? Lodging objections during the public participation process to the encroachment of the development and roads into wetlands, then defending those ­objections in a tribunal and appeals. 

In our defence, we argue the developer’s action is a classic example of strategic litigation against public participation, or SLAPP. This tactic, recognised by the Constitutional Court, serves to silence critics and, through protracted legal proceedings, drain the resources of those being sued.

We have pro bono legal assistance, which gives us a glimpse into the powerful network of environmental justice groups and legal minds working to ensure human rights are protected. With such threats and intimidation, a growing force of active citizens is taking up the slack left by the government.

In the environmental sphere, this takes the form of cleanup campaigns, installing and monitoring litter traps in rivers, and whistle-blowing on illegal developments.

I have met activists from many communities, both affluent and marginalised — the latter bearing the brunt of a breakdown in law enforcement and service delivery. 

In the Jukskei River in Alexandra and wetlands in Diepsloot, water courses are rapidly being filled in with illegal dumping. 

Checks and balances put in place to protect our environment are often not enforced. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Instead of support from authorities, ­activists and whistle-blowers (and in some cases, the authorities themselves) are intimidated and threatened. Vested interests often benefit from environmental degradation. 

Environmental activism has even been met with threats of violence or death.

Authorities mandated to enforce environmental protections need to be bolstered and buffered from political interference. Without this, we are enabling a deteriorating environment that could threaten our lives. 

Ask the people living near the coalfields of Mpumalanga.

In 2011, a more sustainable and equitable city was articulated in the spatial plan for Joburg, which aimed to curb urban sprawl. The importance of rural green belts like Kyalami was recognised and honoured.

However, this vision is crumbling. As municipal decay takes hold amidst constant changes in leadership, community and civil society groups are alienated from decision-making. People feel their rights are being trampled on and inputs ignored. 

What has happened to meaningful public participation? Communities know their issues best and often hold the solutions.

I have been inspired by my activist colleagues from Diepsloot, Tembisa and Alex, from Moreleta Park and Roodepoort, from the Wild Coast and Philippi in the Cape.

We come from a diversity of backgrounds and cultures. Our commonality is that we hold a better, cleaner, healthier vision for our community and environment.

I invite you to meet some of these community activists and hear their stories at the Human Rights Festival on 25 and 26 March at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein. We have a session on “Listening and Learning from Community Voices” at 10am on Saturday, 25 March. DM168

Kristin Kallesen is chair of the Greater Kyalami Conservancy.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Growing pains: Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
South Africa

Growing pains: Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Freedom of movement is a human right: No political party can stop anyone from marching, travelling, working or staying at home
South Africa

Freedom of movement is a human right: No political party can stop anyone from marching, travelling, working or staying at home
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF

TOP READS IN SECTION

Coalition clowns in council give Tshwane residents a big wake-up call
Maverick News

Coalition clowns in council give Tshwane residents a big wake-up call
What “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa’s tenure as Tshwane mayor says about how he will handle our power crisis
DM168

What “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa’s tenure as Tshwane mayor says about how he will handle our power crisis
Angolan opposition party Unita says it was robbed of victory in 2022 but will come back fighting even harder in 2027
Maverick News

Angolan opposition party Unita says it was robbed of victory in 2022 but will come back fighting even harder in 2027
It does not matter who you are or where you come from, democracy is all of our responsibility
DM168

It does not matter who you are or where you come from, democracy is all of our responsibility
King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.