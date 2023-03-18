South Africa

CALLING ALL NEWS JUNKIES

Test your knowledge with the DM168 online quiz on the political history of the EFF

Test your knowledge with the DM168 online quiz on the political history of the EFF
Julius Malema addresses the media at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House on 15 March 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the party’s planned national shutdown for 20 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)
By Daily Maverick
18 Mar 2023
0

Take DM168’s EFF news quiz to test your knowledge and understanding of the party and its role in South African politics. Share your score in the comments below.

Don’t see the quiz on this page? Click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

More evidence links ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana
Maverick News

More evidence links ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana
Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
Maverick News

Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
South Africa

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
Maverick News

Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
More evidence links ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana
Maverick News

More evidence links ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.