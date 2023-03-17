Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK passport renewals face five weeks of strikes ahead of summer

UK passport renewals face five weeks of strikes ahead of summer
A man waits outside the passport office collections office on June 12, 2014 in London. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
17 Mar 2023
0

Britons hoping to renew their passports face the prospect of lengthy delays, with workers planning to walk out for five weeks ahead of the summer travel season.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union will strike from April 3 in opposition to a proposed 2% pay rise, in what the union is calling a “significant escalation”. All passport offices in the UK including London will be disrupted, except the Belfast office which is awaiting the results of a ballot. 

Almost 1 million people applied for passports during the same period in 2022, and a long strike could create a large backlog, potentially affecting trips booked over the summer months.

Around 133,000 civil servants were on strike on Tuesday, the day of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s annual budget. On Thursday, the government offered a 5% pay rise to nurses, midwives and ambulance workers in England for the next financial year, in a bid to end months of strikes. Hunt said that the offer would not fuel inflation.

“This escalation of our action has come about because, in sharp contrast with other parts of the public sector, ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months,” PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said.

The UK’s biggest airport also faces the prospect of strike action over Easter. A ballot of over 3,000 security guards, engineers and firefighters will close later today, according to union Unite. The union said many members are unable to make ends meet.

Strike action “will inevitably cause severe disruption throughout Heathrow with delays, disruption and cancellations of flights inevitable.” Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King said. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
South Africa

One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring
South Africa

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring
Why you should care about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
South Africa

Why you should care about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.