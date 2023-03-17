Newsdeck

Troll A

In show of unity, NATO and EU heads visit North Sea gas platform

In show of unity, NATO and EU heads visit North Sea gas platform
A handout picture dated 03 October 2003 shows the North Sea Troll gas production platform soaring some 300 meters above the surface of the North Sea. EPA/RUHRGAS
By Reuters
17 Mar 2023
0

TROLL A PLATFORM, North Sea, March 17 (Reuters) - The heads of NATO and the European Commission flew on Friday to a North Sea platform to discuss the security of supplies and infrastructure, a visit underlining Norway's importance for gas shipments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Troll A platform extracts gas from Norway’s biggest gas field. After a drop in Russian flows, the Nordic country last year became the largest gas supplier to the EU.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about the protection of infrastructure and gas supplies to Europe with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

Security at Norwegian petroleum installations was increased after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26 in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support.

Norway’s energy infrastructure is vital, but vulnerable, because of its size, involving thousands of kilometres of pipelines as well as internet and power cables, Stoltenberg told reporters onboard Troll A.

“We cannot of course protect every metre of this infrastructure at every time,” said Stoltenberg, clad in a bright yellow worksuit and white helmet.

“But what we do is that we have stepped up…exchanging intelligence information (and we have) closer monitoring of the infrastructure. We have increased our presence with more military capabilities.”

As he spoke, a German Navy ship, a Norwegian coastguard vessel, a Norwegian military helicopter and a NATO maritime aircraft were patrolling near the platform, situated some 65 km (40 miles) offshore.

“The plan now is to exercise more, and be able to react fast, if something happens,” said Stoltenberg.

In addition, NATO and the EU in January set up a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to the Nord Stream explosions. Its first meeting took place on Thursday, von der Leyen said on Friday.

Norway’s police security agency said in February that Russia would seek to gather more intelligence about Norway’s oil and gas infrastructure as part of efforts to put pressure on European energy supplies.

Troll alone covered 11.3% of EU gas consumption last year, according to operator Equinor EQNR.OL. The field accounts for one third of daily Norwegian gas exports to Europe.

The gas from Troll is piped to a processing plant on Norway’s west coast before it is piped again to the European Union and Britain.

The platform rests on four concrete pillars on the seabed.

By Nora Buli

(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
The hotel ‘village’ in Cape Town that guards its architect’s legacy
TGIFood

The hotel ‘village’ in Cape Town that guards its architect’s legacy

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Newsdeck

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Newsdeck

TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
Newsdeck

Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.