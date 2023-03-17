Newsdeck

SURFING

Former pro breaks record for world’s longest surf in Australia

Former pro breaks record for world’s longest surf in Australia
Australian surfer Blake Johnston surfs as he attempts to achieve a new world record for the longest surf session, at The Alley in Cronulla, in Sydney, Australia, 17 March 2023. Blake is promoting awareness for Mental Health and raising money for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation. EPA-EFE/JANE DEMPSTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
17 Mar 2023
0

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - A former Australian professional surfer broke the world record for the longest recorded surfing session in Sydney on Friday.

Blake Johnston took to the water at Cronulla Beach in Sydney’s south at 1 a.m. on Thursday and moved past the previous mark held by South African Josh Enslin 30 hours and 11 minutes later.

The Australian plans to surf until Friday evening, extending the new record to over 40 hours on the water.

Johnston said he was “pretty cooked” when he briefly returned to the beach to answer questions from the media after breaking the record, hundreds of spectators cheering his achievement.

“Thanks everyone, you’re the best,” he said, before going back into the ocean.

“Everyone deserves to feel awesome, deserves to take care of yourselves. Good on you.”

Spotlights were used at night to help guide Johnston in the surf and medics monitored his health on the beach.

Johnston, who surfed more than 600 waves during his session, took on the world record to raise money for youth mental health initiatives in collaboration with the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.

(Reporting by James Redmayne in SydneyEditing by Alasdair Pal, Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Newsdeck

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Newsdeck

TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
Newsdeck

Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.