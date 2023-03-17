Newsdeck

Moscow

China’s leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low

China’s leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the meeting in narrow format of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 16 September 2022. The SCO is an international alliance founded in 2001 in Shanghai and composed of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
17 Mar 2023
0

BEIJING/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, officials from both countries said on Friday, weighing into the Ukraine conflict just as relations between Moscow and Washington hit a new low.

Xi’s visit to Moscow is a diplomatic coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has been placed under unprecedented international sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Beijing and Moscow struck a “no limits” partnership shortly before the invasion and U.S. and European leaders have said they are concerned Beijing may send arms to Russia.

China has denied any such plan, criticising Western weapon supplies to Ukraine, which will soon extend to fighter jets after Poland and Slovakia this week approved deliveries. The Kremlin said the jets would simply be destroyed.

China’s foreign ministry said Xi’s visit aimed to deepen trust while the Kremlin said it would strengthen strategic cooperation. “Important” bilateral documents would be signed, the Kremlin said, without elaborating.

China is Russia’s most important ally and has been buying Russian oil and other goods shunned by Western countries. It is also a big buyer of Ukrainian grain.

 

GRAIN SHIPMENTS

An international agreement to allow the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea expires on Saturday. Russia has agreed to extend the deal for 60 days while Ukraine, along with the United Nations and Turkey which brokered the original deal, have called for a 120-day rollover.

Russia has not specifically said why it is insisting on the shorter period, although it has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports are being hindered by Western sanctions.

The United Nations Office in Geneva said on Friday that discussions were ongoing on the renewal of the deal, which aims to prevent a global food crisis.

“We are not going to speculate on what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Alessandra Vellucci, director of the United Nations Information Service in Geneva, told a briefing.

China, which has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, expressed concern about the war intensifying after a U.S. surveillance drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea three days ago, in the first known direct U.S.-Russia confrontation.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu presented awards to the pilots of the jets on Friday, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, a pointed retort to White House comments that the incident was reckless and perhaps showed incompetence.

Beijing has called for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but Russia says Ukraine must accept the loss of four regions along with Crimea, which it forcibly annexed in 2014.

Ukraine says Russian troops must withdraw beyond its 1991 borders – the year the Soviet Union dissolved – and also that Moscow would use any truce to rebuild its forces for a further assault.

Some media reports said Xi would hold a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy after his Russia visit.

Beijing has not confirmed the call. A spokesperson for Zelenskiy told Ukrainian media there was still no concrete agreement on whether the president would talk with Xi.

 

BAKHMUT FIGHTING

Ukrainian forces were continuing on Friday to withstand Russian assaults on the ruined city of Bakhmut, the focal point for eight months of Russian attempts to advance through the industrial Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine bordering Russia.

Reuters reporters roughly 1.5 km (1 mile) from the front lines could hear the constant boom of artillery and the crackle of small arms fire on Thursday.

Ihor, a 36-year-old soldier at the mortar position, said Ukrainian forces had been targeted by air strikes, mortar fire and tank shelling.

“You don’t always check on what’s flying over your head,” he added, crouching in a deep trench.

Bakhmut has become Europe’s bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two. Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the city’s eastern part but have so far failed to encircle it.

British intelligence said on Friday some Russian combatants had crossed the river that bisects the town but that Ukrainian armed forces were still defending the western part.

Russian forces also conducted four air strikes on the frontline town of Avdiivka south of Bakhmut on Friday, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram, posting a picture of a ruined apartment block.

“The city is being shelled almost around the clock,” he wrote, adding that there had been no casualties on Friday.

The British report said that in general, Russia’s offensive had slowed but would likely pick up once reinforcements arrived.

It was not possible to verify the reports.

Russia denies targeting civilians but says it has hit infrastructure to degrade Ukraine’s military and remove what it says is a potential threat to its own security.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory from its pro-Western neighbour.

By Eduardo Baptista and Mike Collett-White

(Additional reporting by Olena Harmash, Max Hunder, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Reuters bureaux; writing by Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
South Africa

VBS chickens come home to roost: Pink-faced Floyd and not-so-Grand Azania couldn’t pay back the money to SARS
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
Maverick News

Court judgments are ‘opinions’, argue Mkhwebane and Mpofu while praising Piet ‘Decuplets’ Rampedi
The hotel ‘village’ in Cape Town that guards its architect’s legacy
TGIFood

The hotel ‘village’ in Cape Town that guards its architect’s legacy

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
Newsdeck

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban
TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Newsdeck

TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations
Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant
Newsdeck

Eskom exempted from sulphur dioxide limits at Kusile coal power plant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.