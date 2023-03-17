Let’s turn the use of your air fryer in another direction entirely. Cheese in an air fryer? Figs? Honey? Yes, you can, and there’s also some butter in the mix.

I went in cold with this recipe, using my common sense and knowledge of cooking. For more gen on how to get to know your air fryer better, read my column about it here and also see my previous column here.

This recipe uses a drizzle of butter melted with honey, Camembert cheese and of course figs to create a quick and very delicious starter for six, but it could be served as a post-dinner course as well. Figs are nearing the end of their season now, so look out for them and have a go at this recipe.

You need to use a foil tray or other suitable dish to hold the figs and their sauce during the short cook.

(Serves 6 as a starter)

Ingredients

12 red figs

1 round of ripe Camembert

3 Tbsp butter

4 Tbsp honey

Black pepper

A foil tin that will hold all the figs side-by-side, or similar

Method

Snip off the stems and criss-cross the tops with a small knife, being careful not to cut too deep.

In a small pot, melt the butter and stir the honey into it.

Cut the Camembert into tiny wedges. Slice off the crust on the outer edge. Push bits of Camembert into the slits of each fig. As you prepare each one, place them in the foil tin.

Drizzle the honey butter evenly over the figs.

Season them with a little black pepper.

Preheat the air fryer at 180℃ for 5 minutes.

Cook at 180℃ for 5 minutes. DM/TGIFood

