Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening

Volkswagen shows €25,000 EV to compete where Tesla has left an opening
epa10522184 Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen (VW) and Porsche Oliver Blume (L) and Volkswagen (VW) member of board of management for Finance and Operations Arno Antlitz pose for photographers in front of an ID.Buzz Volkswagen car after the annual press conference of the automotive group Volkswagen at the Volkswagen Group Forum showroom in Berlin, Germany, 14 March 2023. Volkswagen hosted the company's 2023's annual press conference in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
By Bloomberg
16 Mar 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG unveiled an affordable electric vehicle that’s a couple years away from production, putting Europe’s largest carmaker on a collision course with Tesla Inc.

The compact ID. 2all concept previews a car costing less than €25,000 ($26,400) that VW is readying for the European market in 2025. The maker of the Golf hatchback — which was knocked off its perch atop sales charts last year — said Wednesday the EV will be as spacious as that model and as inexpensive as the Polo.

“We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses,” VW brand chief Thomas Schäfer said in a statement.

Volkswagen urgently needs a people’s car for the electric age. It’s struggled to keep pace with Tesla’s EVs and needs to halt sales declines in China, where domestic manufacturers led by BYD Co. have stepped up their game. An electric model that comes even remotely close to the success of the Golf — VW has produced more than 35 million units — would do wonders for the brand.

The ID. 2all’s debut in Hamburg adds to a busy week for VW. On Monday, the German company announced plans to build a battery factory in Canada — its first outside Europe and the country’s biggest-ever auto investment. On Tuesday, the manufacturer increased its rolling five-year spending plan some 13% to €180 billion, with more than two-thirds going to software and EVs.

While Tesla has dominated the first phase of the EV shift, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has left an opening for incumbents by taking time to pad out the company’s lineup.

Tesla last launched a new passenger vehicle — the Model Y — in 2020, and it’s only made minor cosmetic changes to the Model 3 since the sedan went into production almost six years ago. It’s unclear when the $25,000 model Musk first teased in 2020 will be ready.

The ID. 2all boasts 450 kilometers (280 miles) of range, driver-assistance features and an overhauled in-car infotainment system. VW said the front-wheel drive vehicle takes design cues from the Polo, Golf and Beetle.

Building an EV affordable enough for the mass market has been the auto industry’s white whale. With batteries remaining expensive and EV production still scaling up, cheap electric cars have mostly been limited to short-range mini models in China that are unlikely to catch on in most of the rest of the world.

VW’s existing lineup of EVs includes the ID.3 sedan, ID.4 and ID.5 sport utility vehicles and the ID. Buzz minibus. It’s going to introduce an updated version of the ID.3, a long-wheelbase ID. Buzz and an ID.7 saloon this year and is also working on an electric model priced below €20,000.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
Open Secrets

ICM Files: Meet the company directors who helped the Guptas capture South Africa
One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
South Africa

One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
March 20th: EFF’s Day of Thunder/Slumber is approaching, and SA is still nonplussed
South Africa

March 20th: EFF’s Day of Thunder/Slumber is approaching, and SA is still nonplussed

TOP READS IN SECTION

Moscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S.
Newsdeck

Moscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S.
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
Pakistan police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan, easing unrest
Newsdeck

Pakistan police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan, easing unrest
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Maverick News

Moscow warns US aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.