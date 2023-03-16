Business Maverick

International Finance

Europe, US futures rise on Credit Suisse funding: markets wrap

Europe, US futures rise on Credit Suisse funding: markets wrap
A sign featuring Japanese yen, top left, euro, top right, British pound sterling, bottom left, and U.S. dollar is displayed at a currency exchange store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Hong Kong's shopping districts are dotted with money changers advertising their remittance services and conversion rates. There are 1,891 licensed money operators in the city, Hong Kong customs data show. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
16 Mar 2023
0

European and US equity futures advanced, Asian stocks pared losses and Treasuries fell on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow money from Switzerland’s central bank and seek to repurchase debt.

Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 index climbed more than 2% as the news from Credit Suisse provided a measure of calm for jittery investors. It has arranged to borrow as much as 50 billion francs (R994.43-billion) from a Swiss National Bank liquidity facility and will offer to buy back up to three billion francs of dollar- and euro-denominated debt. 

The Swiss franc was stronger but off its intraday high in volatile trade after a sharp selloff on Wednesday. The euro strengthened slightly ahead of an expected rate increase from the European Central Bank later on Thursday, with more investors now positioning for a 25 basis point move after earlier expectations for double that.

Treasury yields rose about six basis points at the short end of the curve following steep falls in the previous session. Australian and New Zealand yields fell, as did those for Japan’s benchmark 10-year debt.

Asian shares recouped some losses from earlier in the session while a gauge for the region remained down by 1%. Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong also fell about 1%, with financial companies among the hardest hit in the three markets.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose about 0.4% after the index fell 0.7% on Wednesday. Tech stocks offered a bright spot as traders began to forecast interest rates climbing less than previously anticipated. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced on Thursday after the benchmark posted its third day of gains on Wednesday as Netflix, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Amazon.com rallied.

Selling in bank stocks dragged the KBW Bank Index, one of the broadest measures of the US banking system, down more than 3% on Wednesday. First Republic Bank shares fell more than a fifth after being cut to junk by two credit firms, dragging its decline over the past week to more than 70%. 

Traders were almost evenly split on whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates when it meets next week. Market pricing now suggests the Fed will soon pivot and will cut rates by as much as 1% by the end of the year.

“This episode is not the same as 2008. It is not a credit crisis, but an asset crisis,” said Nicholas Ferres, chief investment officer of Vantage Point Asset Management. “The challenge now that has been uncovered is the mark-to-market fantasy of venture capital, private equity and commercial real estate assets.”

The yen strengthened against the greenback while an index of the dollar steadied after a Wednesday rally. 

Elsewhere in markets, oil rose from the lowest close in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis and accelerated by options covering.

Copper and aluminium also advanced. Gold traded near a six-week high, on signs that problems in the banking sector may cause the Fed to pause rates hikes. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.