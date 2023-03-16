The anti-vaccine views of British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra were “not the views” of the Western Cape legislature, said speaker Daylin Mitchell on Thursday.

Malhotra’s talk at the legislature, organised by deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer, has led to calls for an investigation. However, some members of the legislature said any action taken against Schäfer would be “highly unfair”.

The contentious issue was discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary oversight committee to discuss the legislature’s 2023/24 budget.

ANC deputy chief whip Khalid Sayed asked Mitchell about Malhotra’s appearance in the legislature. Mitchell confirmed the talk was “not arranged” by the legislature. He said the event had no branding or links to the legislature – only the space was used. No resources or funds were provided by the legislature, and the views expressed by Malhotra “do not reflect” those of the legislature, said Mitchell.

Mitchell confirmed the venue had been booked by deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer – something she was permitted to do as a member of the legislature.

Malhotra’s anti-vax views

The talk, hosted by Schäfer, was titled: “Ethical and evidence-based healthcare.” Malhotra was her guest speaker.

Malhotra considers mRNA vaccinations as more dangerous than the Covid-19 virus itself. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both mRNA vaccines.

The event and Malhotra have been roundly criticised by several people in the health sector.

Daily Maverick reported on Thursday that deputy director-general of the National Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp, condemned the decision to host Malhotra.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said neither his department nor the department of health and wellness was involved with the event.

“I hope that how this event happened will be investigated,” said Winde in a series of tweets.

Political backlash

Daily Maverick asked the DA for comment, but the party referred us to Schäfer.

While Malhotra was tweeting about the talk, Schäfer was on the receiving end of widespread criticism from political figures and parties alike. Even long-standing DA member and former Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, took to social media to thank Winde for responding to the issue:

ANC deputy chief whip Khalid Sayed earlier told Daily Maverick that his party’s chief whip, Pat Lekker, had been invited to the talk, but “did not attend”.

Sayed added: “… the ANC wishes to distance itself from any anti-vax sentiments … we support and advance the science behind vaccinations.”

He said it was “therefore a pity that the second most senior political officer in the legislature hosted a talk such as this”. The DA caucus must take it up with her, said Sayed.

“We will see whether they sympathise with such anti-vax sentiments.”

Freedom Front Plus representative Peter Marais told Daily Maverick that he did not attend the event and had no comment on the matter.

One of the attendees, Ferlon Christians of the African Christian Democratic Party, said the talk was not only about ethics, but also healthy lifestyle choices.

“The deputy speaker did nothing wrong, but only facilitated the session… the ACDP always supported freedom of choice when it comes to vaccines,” said Christians.

He believed that any action against Schäfer would be “highly unfair”.

Good party member of the legislature, Shaun August – who did not attend the talk – told Daily Maverick his party had always called on people to follow scientific advice and “not that of false political prophets”.

August said it was unfortunate that “Schäfer gave someone known for making baseless, unscientific and dangerous claims a public platform to share his scientifically unsupported views…

“Covid-19 vaccines are backed by international scientific evidence and research as the best way to fight the virus, and they have saved millions of lives since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

August said it was shocking that the legislature would “allow itself to be used by anti-vaxxers to help spread disinformation”. DM