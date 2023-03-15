Oil’s three-day rout comes as the global market teeters into oversupplied territory. US crude stockpiles are expanding again, OPEC production rose in February and Russian exports remain resilient in the face of sanctions. The International Energy Agency now expects supply to exceed demand in the first half of the year.

“Bears are in charge here,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth. “There is just a massive amount of fear in the market.”

Prices: WTI for April delivery fell $4.63 to $66.70 a barrel at 12:19 p.m. in New York

Brent for May settlement dropped $5.10 to $72.35 a barrel

The latest slide is the deepest since June 2022, with prices finally breaking out of a $10 trading range. So far this year, traders have been in wait-and-see mode, balancing aggressive monetary tightening from the Fed with optimism around China’s demand recovery. This week’s retreat sent the US benchmark into oversold territory on its 14-day relative strength index.

December lows around $65 dollars a barrel should provide support to oil markets, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.