Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves

Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves
Petroleum storage tanks at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
15 Mar 2023
0

Oil extended its plunge as an unfolding banking crisis combined with supply-glut fears to fuel a wave of technical selling. 

Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude tumbled to 15-month lows, with banking-sector turmoil driving investors — including trend-based traders — from risky assets. Also accelerating the selloff, according to UBS Switzerland AG, is a strategy called delta hedging, in which financial institutions limit their exposure to falling prices in the options market by dumping crude futures.

Oil’s three-day rout comes as the global market teeters into oversupplied territory. US crude stockpiles are expanding again, OPEC production rose in February and Russian exports remain resilient in the face of sanctions. The International Energy Agency now expects supply to exceed demand in the first half of the year.

“Bears are in charge here,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth. “There is just a massive amount of fear in the market.”

Oil Extends Losses as Banking Sector Woes Spill Over | WTI prices fall under $67 a barrel in the New York morning
Prices:
  • WTI for April delivery fell $4.63 to $66.70 a barrel at 12:19 p.m. in New York
  • Brent for May settlement dropped $5.10 to $72.35 a barrel

The latest slide is the deepest since June 2022, with prices finally breaking out of a $10 trading range. So far this year, traders have been in wait-and-see mode, balancing aggressive monetary tightening from the Fed with optimism around China’s demand recovery. This week’s retreat sent the US benchmark into oversold territory on its 14-day relative strength index.

December lows around $65 dollars a barrel should provide support to oil markets, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
Maverick News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
More like Mbeki, much better than Mabuza – analysts on how Mashatile will shape up as deputy president
Maverick News

More like Mbeki, much better than Mabuza – analysts on how Mashatile will shape up as deputy president
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Julius Malema hits back – We will protest, it is our Constitutional right
Maverick News

Julius Malema hits back – We will protest, it is our Constitutional right

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Maverick News

Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring
South Africa

Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars, tanks on news of taxi business restructuring
Four ways to fund your solar power solution
South Africa

Four ways to fund your solar power solution
Money in, money out — lottery awards R10-million grant for youth awards ceremony, but not a cent was spent on the event
Maverick News

Money in, money out — lottery awards R10-million grant for youth awards ceremony, but not a cent was spent on the event

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.