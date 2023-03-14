DM168

TERTIARY EDUCATION

How to fund your education by borrowing money you need from banks or the state

How to fund your education by borrowing money you need from banks or the state
Students protest at the Bremner Building Middle Campus at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on 10 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Neesa Moodley
14 Mar 2023
0

The textbook on student loans and financial aid

As thousands of students around the country continue to protest against problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), others who fall outside the NSFAS net are taking on debt to fund their tertiary studies.

Here’s what you need to know about student loans.

There are two types of loans available: a government loan through NSFAS and a private loan from banks.

If you are taking out a bank loan and plan to study full-time, you need a parent or working adult to stand as surety or guarantor, and the application will be based on an assessment of their income. The main reason is that under the National Credit Act, the bank has to consider the applicant’s credit history and ability to repay the loan.

Student loan applications typically require proof of registration at a recognised SA tertiary institution, your matric certificate or previous year’s academic results (if you have already started your tertiary studies), and invoices or statements reflecting your fees and costs associated with accommodation and textbooks.

Gavyn Letley, First National Bank’s head of loans, says the bank offers a maximum loan of R300,000. To be eligible for a student loan, the principal debtor (the person who borrows the money) must earn at least R3,000 a month.

If you are employed full-time with the goal of furthering your studies, you can also apply for a student loan if you earn the qualifying income and can afford the student loan instalment.

Nedbank’s annual results for the year to the end of December 2022 reflected advances of R238-million for student loans.

Standard Bank reports that it has seen a significant increase in student loans year on year, in both new applications and limit increases. The average loan application this year is R86,558, which is 8% higher than last year.

If you are a full-time student, the interest and service fees are payable while you are studying, and you must start making full repayments within six months of completing your studies or getting a job, whichever comes first. If you have chosen to study part-time, then you must start repaying the loan immediately.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Tshegofatso Betha, head of student funding at Standard Bank, strongly recommends that you read the fine print and also understand the cost of credit.

She says the cost of credit should provide you with a breakdown of how much you can expect to pay and also show you the service fees, interest rates and repayment terms, as well as the total cost.

“Before you apply for a loan, use the student loan calculator on the Standard Bank website to work out how much you qualify for, estimate your monthly repayments and see how changes in term and interest rates will affect the repayment,” says Betha.

FNB’s Letley says the average cost of a year of tertiary education is between R120,000 and R150,000, depending on the field of study and the academic institution.

“Education is an important enabler of success, but many families in our society do not always have the financial means to pay for their loved ones’ education,” he says.

“As a result, student loans could be extremely beneficial to families seeking to better their lives.

“We have recently made student loan applications available on the FNB app to enable applications any time, anywhere, with real-time feedback.”

However, he cautions that once you have been approved for a student loan, it is important to manage the loan effectively, including ensuring that repayments are made on time.

“It’s important also to choose the right loan amount, and applicants must also keep in mind that interest on the student loan is relatively lower when compared to a personal loan or credit cards,” he says.

“In addition, a student loan must be used for its intended purpose and proof of registration will be required. Where possible, customers can also pay in extra money to further save on interest and fees and decrease the total cost of credit.

“There are zero penalty fees for paying off the loan early, and, if additional funding is required for the next year of study, a new application needs to be submitted. It is important to apply only for the amount that you need and keep expenses low to ensure a healthy credit profile for the future.”

How NSFAS loans work

To qualify for a NSFAS loan, you must be a SA citizen with a combined household income of  less than R350,000 a year. If you started studying before 2018, the combined household income to qualify is capped at R122,000.

Some of the benefits of a NSFAS loan are that you start making repayments only once you are earning R30,000 or more a year (R2,500 a month); interest is charged at 80% of the repo rate, which works out to a favourable 8.6% at present; and a final-year loan can be converted to a 100% bursary if you pass all your courses and graduate.

In other years of study, passing all your courses will translate to 40% of your NSFAS loan for that year being converted to a bursary. If you pass half your courses, 20% of your loan is converted to a bursary. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

DM168 11/03 FRONT PAGE

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Atlantis Secondary School transport fraud – 17 in court include ex-governing body members
Maverick News

Atlantis Secondary School transport fraud – 17 in court include ex-governing body members
Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Maverick News

Fists, foul language and legal threats fly in Tshwane council after dramatic vote for speaker
Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead
Maverick News

Policing Union pushing to stage an indefinite strike that follows Nehawu’s lead

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
What “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa’s tenure as Tshwane mayor says about how he will handle our power crisis
DM168

What “Sputla” Ramo­kgopa’s tenure as Tshwane mayor says about how he will handle our power crisis
Pretoria man faces charges in US for ‘lethal animal tranquilliser’ death case
Maverick News

Pretoria man faces charges in US for ‘lethal animal tranquilliser’ death case
Meet the new chief of the University of Johannesburg  – ‘We need solid academic leaders’
Maverick News

Meet the new chief of the University of Johannesburg  – ‘We need solid academic leaders’
Stormers surge way ahead of Bulls and Sharks in hectic rugby season climax
Maverick News

Stormers surge way ahead of Bulls and Sharks in hectic rugby season climax

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.