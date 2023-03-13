Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Oscars update: Netflix, A24 square off in race for trophies

Oscars update: Netflix, A24 square off in race for trophies
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
13 Mar 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. and the independent studio A24 are squaring off as the potential big winners at the 95th Academy Awards Sunday on ABC.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won two acting prizes while another of its films, The Whale, won an award for makeup and hairstyling. Netflix collected trophies for best animated feature for Pinocchio and and four prizes for the World War I movie All Quiet on the Western Front.

The streaming giant also won for The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary short film.

The two studios are in hot competition, though the far smaller A24 likely has an advantage. Everything Everywhere, an absurdist genre-bending drama is the most nominated film of the night and is a favorite to win best picture.

Navalny, Black Panther Get Their First Wins

Navalny, a documentary from Daniel Roher about Alexey Navalny, the incarcerated leader of the political opposition in Russia, won the Oscar for documentary feature film. Navalny’s wife spoke on stage about dreaming of the day he would be free and that Russia would be free. Roher also spoke out about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Walt Disney Co.’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the award for best costume design. The movie was the latest installment of the popular Marvel franchise.

“Thank you to the academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman,” Ruth Carter, who designed the costumes for the picture, said. Carter said her mother recently died and she hoped the franchise’s late star Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer after the first film, was taking care of her.

Everything Everywhere Kicks Off Big Night for A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once won two acting prizes, with Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, both winning their first Oscars for their supporting roles. The absurdist genre-bending drama scored 11 nominations.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me,” Quan said in an emotional speech, referencing his time as a refugee. “This is the American dream.”

The actor played Waymond Wang, the husband of Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner whose struggle to complete her taxes spirals into a genre-bending multiverse of conflicts. Curtis played a malicious IRS agent.

Read More: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Studio A24 Is Indie Films’ New King

Netflix’s Pinocchio Takes Home Early Win at Ceremony

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took home the best animated feature prize in the first win of the night. The Netfix film has performed better than any rivals on the awards circuit, also winning at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Speaking backstage, del Toro said he hoped his Oscar would inspire more Mexican and Latin American filmmakers to break a glass ceiling of racism in the filmmaking industry, which has improved since the 1990s but is still pervasive, he said.

Jimmy Kimmel Kicks Off 95th Academy Awards

The ceremony, taking place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marks a moment in which Hollywood’s elite seek a balance between tradition and keeping up with the times.

A24’s Everything Everywhere, in addition to its critical acclaim, performed well in theaters, a departure from recent years when little-seen pictures racked up trophies.

“All the top 10 highest-grossing films this year were sequels and franchises,” Jimmy Kimmel, hosting for the third time, said in the start of the show. “They say Hollywood is running out of new ideas. Even Steven Spielberg had to make a movie about Steven Spielberg.”

That film and other smaller-budget artsy movies, including Searchlight Pictures’ drama about a dissolving friendship, The Banshees of Inisherin, will go toe to toe with major blockbusters. The Paramount Pictures fighter-jet film Top Gun: Maverick and Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water both earned well over $1 billion in box-office sales and were nominated for best picture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is also seeking to move past a controversy from last year. The show was overshadowed by actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage.

The industry group has been focused on diversity, though its efforts are a work in progress. Asian actors, such as Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere, made a stronger-than-usual showing among nominees but most people up for acting awards are White. All the nominees for best director are men.

Kimmel poked fun at last year’s controversy. He quipped that this year the academy opted to ditch the red carpet in favor of a champagne carpet as a show of confidence that “no blood would be shed.” In his opening monologue he said that anyone who commits an act of violence would receive a best actor award.

Read More: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Auction Raises Windfall for Charities

The ceremony, also broadcast on ABC, attracted 16.6 million viewers last year when Apple Inc.’s Coda won the award for best picture—up 58% from a year earlier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
South Africa

Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
The UK government wants to tell Africans what to do with our wildlife — this is colonialism all over again
Africa

The UK government wants to tell Africans what to do with our wildlife — this is colonialism all over again

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 4 March – 11 March 2023
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg
Newsdeck

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
Newsdeck

Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump - NYT
Newsdeck

Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump – NYT

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.