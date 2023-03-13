Strikers burnt tyres outside Laetitia Bam Day Hospital in KwaNobuhle, Kariega last week. The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that, except for some categories of workers, the strike can continue. (Archive photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane)

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled partly in favour of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on its right to strike.

The union went to court to appeal against a 6 March Labour Court order permitting the execution of an interdict against Nehawu’s wage strike.

A full Bench of the Labour Appeal Court ruled on Monday that except for workers in essential services and some other categories of workers, the workers could continue their strike.

The court was very critical of the union, government and police.

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that members of Nehawu who do not perform essential work or work for certain agencies can continue their strike.

Nehawu went to the court to appeal against the 6 March judgment and order of Judge André van Niekerk in the Labour Court which permitted the execution of an interdict granted by Labour Court Judge Edwin Tlhothlalemaje on 4 March.

A full Bench of the Labour Appeal Court — Judge President Basheer Waglay and Acting Judges Katharine Savage and Nyameko Gqamana — found that the government had not “established exceptional circumstances and irreparable harm”.

They replaced Judge van Niekerk’s order with an order specifically excluding essential workers and staff of the Special Investigating Unit, the South African Social Security Agency and the South African National Botanical Institute from participation in Nehawu’s strike. The three agencies are not covered by the bargaining council process.

The effect of the judgment is that apart from essential and excluded workers, Nehawu members are permitted to strike, pending a decision on the appeal of Judge Tlhothlalemaje’s interdict, which is yet to be heard.

The Department of Public Service Administration (DPSA) had argued that the demands in Nehawu’s strike notice were unlawful because the “National Treasury has not and will not approve” the cost of the additional wage increase; the strike notice was “stale”, and because the financial year was soon to end – claims that the Labour Appeal Court found “difficult to understand”.

Read the judgment

“An employer’s claim that it will not accede to such demands or that it has not budgeted for or obtained the required approvals to accede to such demands does not necessarily make either the demands or the strike itself unlawful,” wrote the judges, adding that, “None of the contentions advanced for the Minister and DPSA provide exceptional circumstances which would warrant the entire strike being interdicted pending appeal.”

The Labour Appeal Court said that the government’s submissions indicate “an approach to collective bargaining in the public service which appears to fail to understand the inherent nature of the power play between the parties and the right of unions and employees to exercise collective power in support of workplace demands”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences“

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Violence and intimidation condemned

The judges had harsh words for Nehawu, which had issued a strike notice which was “intentionally broad and recklessly so”, and which “illustrated a flagrant disregard for the law, the employer and the people of this country entitled to access essential public services”.

They condemned the incidents of violent and intimidatory conduct that have marred Nehawu’s strike action. But they said these acts did not invalidate the right to strike, quoting the Constitutional Court in Satawu vs Garvas, “[A]n individual does not cease to enjoy the right to peaceful assembly as a result of sporadic violence or other punishable acts committed by others in the course of the demonstration, if the individual in question remains peaceful in his or her own intentions or behaviour.”

The judges were also highly critical of the South African Police Service (SAPS), calling its failure to act when confronted with criminal behaviour “extraordinary”.

“It has become commonplace for the SAPS to walk away from scenes of criminal behaviour in a strike context, calling it a private or civil matter. Criminal conduct is neither private nor a civil matter.”

Nehawu was ordered to inform its members and officials of the outcome of the appeal by 1pm Monday, “at the pain of being found guilty of contempt”.

Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu national spokesperson, said the union was meeting lawyers later in the afternoon and would issue a statement.

A week of protests has rocked hospitals and clinics across the country, with some hospitals being closed down.

National health minister Joe Phaahla said on Monday that services were being resumed in Gauteng and hundreds of people were again being assisted. He thanked the medical staff who were working.

Phaahla called on striking health workers to return to work and said while they have a legitimate cause to want to improve their salaries, there is “nothing higher than people’s lives”.

The National Department of Health’s spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that it welcomes the court’s ruling that the strike action by Nehawu and its members is interdicted with immediate effect.

Commenting on the Labour Appeal Court judgment, Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the national health department, said: “We believe this judgment will bring some form of stability in health facilities across the country.”

He said this was a victory for “innocent, vulnerable and non-unionised patients who have suffered the consequences of the disruptive and violent strike”.

In the Free State, hospitals were calmer on Monday, said spokesperson Mondli Mvambi. Western Cape health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said no disruptions were reported at hospitals and clinics after protests last week.

Northern Cape spokesperson Lulu Mxekezo said that about four clinics in the Sol Plaatje local municipality were affected after personnel were intimidated and forced to leave their workstations.

At Kagiso health centre in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district, some staff were also intimidated, Mxekezo said. Mxekezo said there were also instances of peaceful picketing outside health facilities, after which staff went back to their workstations.

Mpumalanga spokesperson Christopher Nobela said that hospitals were functional but still running on limited staff. DM

Originally published on GroundUp.