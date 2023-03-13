Business Maverick

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Agriculture business confidence wilts in first quarter of 2023 to lowest level in three years

Agriculture business confidence wilts in first quarter of 2023 to lowest level in three years
South African farm workers in vineyards on 25 October 2022 in Stellenbosch in South Africa's Western Cape wine region. (Photo: David Silverman / Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
13 Mar 2023
0

In yet another sign that the economy has probably fallen into a recession, the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI) maintained its decline, falling by 5 points to 44 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The rains have generally been good this summer grain growing season, but business confidence in the agriculture sector is drying up.  

Agricultural industry association Agbiz said on Monday that its confidence index continued to wilt in Q1 of this year in the face of intense power cuts, higher input costs, rising interest rates and collapsing local services, to name but just a few of the headwinds.  

The ACI fell by 5 points to 44, its lowest reading since Q2 2020, when the economy was melting down under the weight of the initial lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. This followed a four-point decline in Q4 of 2022 when the economy contracted by 1.3%.  

And given the persistence and scale of the power cuts in the year to date and other confidence indices, this is the latest indicator to suggest that the economy is likely contracting again this quarter, which would mean it has tipped into recession.  

“Notably, the first-quarter reading is below the neutral 50-point level, implying that agribusinesses are downbeat about business conditions,” Agbiz said.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Six of the 10 subindices fell, including the employment index, which bodes ill on the critical jobs front. It tanked 12 points to 47.  

The capital investments subindex fell 7 points to 59. That at least remains in positive territory, but rising interest rates and frequent power cuts are taking their toll on investor sentiment.  

The general economic conditions subindex fell 14 points to 11, its lowest since Q2 2020.  

“The bleak assessment of general economic conditions speaks to the current challenging business conditions brought by persistent energy shortages, inefficiencies in the network industries, inflation concerns and rising interest rates, amongst other challenges,” Agbiz said.  

The subindices of the debtor provision for bad debt and financing costs are interpreted differently, with a decline seen as positive, while a rise signals mounting financial woes. 

“The debtor provision for bad debt was up by two points to 36, which is unfavourable and signals growing worries about financial conditions in the sector,” Agbiz said.  

“Meanwhile, the financing costs indices surprisingly fell marginally by one point to three. This marginal change confirms that there are still concerns about relatively higher interest rates.” 

These sour readings go against the grain of some other data from the platteland.  

The maize harvest this season, for example, is forecast to be up almost 1% over last year to a bumper 15.6 million tonnes. So, the gloom at least is not a major threat yet to food security in South Africa. 

“Addressing the electricity crisis, and sector-focused issues such as biosecurity, opening up more export markets and dealing with inefficiencies in municipality service delivery are some of the key issues that will help improve sentiment and the fortunes of our agriculture and agribusiness sectors,” said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at Agbiz. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Maverick News

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Maverick News

Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
South Africa

Massive explosion and electricity outages leave Nelson Mandela Bay facing a week without water
In Images: The 95th Academy Awards - Looks from the champagne carpet
Maverick Life

In Images: The 95th Academy Awards – Looks from the champagne carpet

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
Maverick News

Two municipal bosses in court on R60m Garden Route fraud charges
KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
Maverick News

KZN rural residents beg high court to save their homes and livelihoods and rein in rampant Tendele coal mining
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences
Maverick News

Labour Appeal Court orders Nehawu to inform members of strike interdict or face legal consequences

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.