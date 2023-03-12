Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky: More than 1,100 Russian force members dead in less than a week in Bakhmut

A Ukrainian army artillery crew dismounts from a self-propelled 122mm Howlitzer after firing on a Russian position on 18 February 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Photo: John Moore / Getty Images)
By Reuters
12 Mar 2023
Russian forces suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of battles near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focal point of fighting in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

“In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia’s irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 “sanitary losses” – soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action. Dozens of pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed as were more than 10 Russian ammunition depots.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov; editing by Diane Craft.)

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
The UK government wants to tell Africans what to do with our wildlife — this is colonialism all over again
Doctors fear more loss of life as health workers strike set to intensify on Monday.
Pretoria man faces charges in US for ‘lethal animal tranquilliser’ death case
I have a picture for you! 4 March - 11 March 2023
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again
UN buys tanker to store oil from decaying vessel off Yemen
North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills for 'real war'
