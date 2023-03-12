World

BRITISH BROADCASTING FIASCO

Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes growing crisis at UK broadcaster

Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes growing crisis at UK broadcaster
BBC pundit Gary Lineker on 7 January 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo: James Gill - Danehouse / Getty)Images)
By Sarah Young
12 Mar 2023
0

Former England soccer captain Gary Lineker’s remarks on Britain’s immigration policies have sparked a crisis at the BBC.

Britain’s BBC faced a mounting crisis as a row over football presenter Gary Lineker’s criticism of government migration policy led to a presenter mutiny, drew a comment from the prime minister and left the broadcaster’s boss defending his position.

The BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday as presenters refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, after the BBC sought to defend its impartiality by taking him off the air due to his comments on social media.

Lineker, a former England soccer captain, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter and the anchor of the football highlights programme Match of the Day, was suspended from his role following his criticism of Britain’s migration policy.

Critics of Lineker’s suspension say the BBC bowed to government pressure, leading to a furious debate about the impartiality of the national broadcaster.

BBC Director General Tim Davie told the BBC on Saturday he had no intention of resigning over the matter. “We in the BBC, and myself, are absolutely driven by a passion for impartiality, not left, right or pandering to a particular party,” he said.

Davie said he wanted Lineker back on the air and hoped to find a balance which enabled some presenters to express opinions while at the same time maintaining the BBC’s neutrality.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement on Saturday defending the migration policy, which bars the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel, saying he hoped Lineker and the BBC could resolve their differences in a timely manner.

“It is rightly a matter for them, not the government,” Sunak said.

The Lineker row severely disrupted the BBC’s sports programming on Saturday as multiple presenters walked out, prompting it to issue an apology.

Saturday’s edition of Match of the Day, which has been presented by Lineker for more than 20 years, aired at the usual time despite his absence, but was slashed to just 20 minutes and aired as a show of highlights without commentary.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Neutrality under scrutiny

The BBC is committed to being politically impartial, but has faced criticism from the Conservative and Labour parties about how neutral it actually is, particularly in the era of social media when high-profile presenters can easily make their personal positions known.

The opposition Labour Party and media commentators accuse the BBC of silencing Lineker, after Sunak’s spokeswoman called Lineker’s comments “unacceptable” and interior minister Suella Braverman said they were “offensive”.

“The BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs who are complaining about Gary Lineker,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters at a conference in Wales on Saturday.

Gary Lineker arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on 11 March 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo: Malcolm Couzens / Getty Images)

Lineker declined to comment to media as he left his London home on Saturday and did not reply to questions from reporters on arrival at the King Power Stadium in Leicester where he went to watch one of his former clubs play.

The furore followed Sunak’s announcement of the new law earlier in the week. Lineker, 62, took to Twitter to describe the legislation as a “cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

Seeking to resolve the dispute, the BBC said there needed to be an agreed position on Lineker’s use of social media before he can return to presenting. But critics of his suspension say he is entitled to his personal opinions because he is not a news presenter.

Greg Dyke, who was director-general of the BBC between 2000 and 2004, told BBC radio earlier on Saturday that the BBC had made a mistake.

“The perception out there is going to be that Gary Lineker, a much-loved television presenter, was taken off air after government pressure on a particular issue,” Dyke said.

That could turn viewers away from the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a £159 ($192) annual “licence fee” tax on all television-watching households.

While the broadcaster remains a central presence in British cultural life, it is battling to stay relevant with younger audiences and faces threats to its funding as some Conservative lawmakers want to scrap the licence fee.

Questions about BBC Chair Richard Sharp pose a further challenge for the broadcaster.

Sharp is under pressure for failing to declare his involvement in facilitating a loan for former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role. Sharp’s appointment, made on the recommendation of the government, is being reviewed by Britain’s public appointments watchdog. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
DM168

King Cyril the Boneless has no magic wand for Eskom or his falling apart Kingdom of WakaBanana
Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
The UK government wants to tell Africans what to do with our wildlife — this is colonialism all over again
Africa

The UK government wants to tell Africans what to do with our wildlife — this is colonialism all over again
Doctors fear more loss of life as health workers strike set to intensify on Monday.
Maverick News

Doctors fear more loss of life as health workers strike set to intensify on Monday.
Pretoria man faces charges in US for ‘lethal animal tranquilliser’ death case
Maverick News

Pretoria man faces charges in US for ‘lethal animal tranquilliser’ death case

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing
Maverick News

Public Protector's preliminary Phala Phala report clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing
Three Karpowership EIA applications refused, withdrawn or suspended halting company's gas-to-electricity plans in SA
Maverick News

Three Karpowership EIA applications refused, withdrawn or suspended halting company's gas-to-electricity plans in SA
Meet the new chief of the University of Johannesburg  – ‘We need solid academic leaders’
Maverick News

Meet the new chief of the University of Johannesburg  – ‘We need solid academic leaders’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.