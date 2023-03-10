Newsdeck

China

Xi clinches third term as China’s president amid host of challenges

Xi clinches third term as China’s president amid host of challenges
Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Sessions'. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO / POOL
By Reuters
10 Mar 2023
0

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third term as president of China on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he tightened his control of the world's second-largest economy as it emerges from a COVID slump and diplomatic challenges mount.

Nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old Xi in an election in which there was no other candidate.

Xi has taken China on a more authoritarian path since assuming control a decade ago, and he extends his tenure for another five-year term amid increasingly adversarial relations with the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan, Beijing’s backing of Russia, trade and human rights.

Domestically, China faces a challenging recovery from three years of Xi’s zero-COVID policy, fragile confidence among consumers and businesses and weak demand for China’s exports.

The economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performances in decades. During the parliament session the government set a modest growth target for this year of just around 5%.

“In his third term, Xi will need to focus on economic revival,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a U.S. think tank.

“But if he continues with what he has been doing – tighter party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West, his prospects for success won’t be encouraging.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Xi on his third term. The two sealed a “no limits” partnership between China and Russia in February last year, days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Xi set the stage for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018, and has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic.

The presidency is largely ceremonial, and Xi’s main position of power was extended last October when he was reconfirmed for five more years as general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party.

 

NEW LEADERSHIP SLATE

During Friday’s voting, Xi chatted with premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is poised to be confirmed in Saturday to China’s second-highest post, a role that puts the former Shanghai party chief and Xi ally in charge of the economy.

Other Xi-approved officials are due to be elected or appointed to government posts during this weekend, including vice premiers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.

The annual parliamentary session, the first since China dropped three years of COVID restrictions, will end on Monday, when Xi will give a speech that will be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li.

During Friday’s session, Xi and dozens of other top leaders on the stage did not wear masks but everyone else in the auditorium did.

China ended its zero-COVID policy in December after highly unusual nationwide protests against the curbs that stifled daily life and the economy.

The virus, which emerged in China in late 2019, then spread rapidly to infect most of its 1.4 billion people but authorities have not released a full tally of related deaths.

The parliament on Friday also elected Zhao Leji, 66, as parliament chair and Han Zheng, 68, as vice president. Both men were from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.

By Yew Lun Tian

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa’s post-disaster choices: Social upheaval, Dictatorship or Renaissance?
South Africa

South Africa’s post-disaster choices: Social upheaval, Dictatorship or Renaissance?
WARNING: May Contain Satirical Humour
Madam & Eve

WARNING: May Contain Satirical Humour
Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
Maverick News

Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine
Maverick News

Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg
Newsdeck

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg
Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump - NYT
Newsdeck

Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump – NYT
UN buys tanker to store oil from decaying vessel off Yemen
Newsdeck

UN buys tanker to store oil from decaying vessel off Yemen
Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
Newsdeck

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering is back: Get your tickets now!

The Gathering is back for the 2023 edition, bringing together some of the world’s leading scientists, economists, business leaders, policymakers and activists to discuss real solutions to the burgeoning energy, environmental and economic crisis facing South Africa.

Join us at the CTICC on 26 May 2023 where solutions-focused discussions will look at the effect of the climate crisis and ecosystem collapse across business, security, civil society, food production and much more.