Newsdeck

Safer supertanker

UN buys tanker to store oil from decaying vessel off Yemen

UN buys tanker to store oil from decaying vessel off Yemen
A ship docked at the port of Aden on November 15, 2018 in south Yemen. (Photo by Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images)
By Reuters
10 Mar 2023
0

UNITED NATIONS, March 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations has purchased a large tanker to store about 1.1 million barrels of oil that will be transferred from a decaying vessel off Yemen's coast in a bid to avert an environmental disaster, officials said on Thursday.

UN officials have been warning for several years that the Red Sea and the coastline of Yemen was at risk as the Safer tanker could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

But the top UN official in Yemen, David Gressly, said no-one had stepped up to donate a tanker and no company was willing to lease a vessel that would be used near a civil war “even though this situation has calmed down considerably.”

The United Nations has said the clean-up of a spill could cost $20 billion, but yet it is struggling to raise the $129 million needed to remove the oil from the Safer and pay for the vessel bought from Euronav EUAV.BR for $55 million.

So far pledges of $95 million have been made, mostly by governments – of which $75 million has been paid. Even a public crowdfunding drive was started last year, which Gressly hopes can help provide more money to “finish the job.”

Gressly, wanting to spur more public donations, praised students at an elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland, for raising $200 by selling lemonade.

 

EXPLOSION RISK

UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner described the price of the tanker as “painful” amid a hot market driven by factors stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine, but Gressly said the world body had no other choice. A year ago it could have cost cost $10-15 million less, he said.

“We hope, if all things go according to plan, that the operation of the ship-to-ship transfer would actually commence in early May,” Steiner told reporters.

The operation cannot be paid for by the sale of the oil because it is not clear yet who actually owns it, the UN . officials said.

The Safer supertanker was being used as a floating storage and offloading facility and is moored off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa. Production, offloading and maintenance operations were suspended in 2015 because of the war in Yemen.

The UN has warned that the tanker’s structural integrity has significantly deteriorated and it is at risk of exploding.

“Work must now begin urgently. There is no time to delay,” said Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward. Britain last year pledged some $7 million for the operation, she said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition in 2015 intervened in a bid to restore the government.

By Michelle Nichols

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
Maverick News

Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Maverick News

What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health
Maverick News

A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health

TOP READS IN SECTION

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
Newsdeck

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests
Newsdeck

Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests
Women's Day protesters rally for rights, with focus on Iran and Afghanistan
Newsdeck

Women's Day protesters rally for rights, with focus on Iran and Afghanistan
Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant
Newsdeck

Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options