Newsdeck

Mass shooting

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg
Emergency workers and police gather at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, 09 March 2023. According to police, the shooting took place around 9 pm, killing seven people and injuring at least eight others. The gunman is believed to be among the several dead found in the building, police said. EPA-EFE/NEWS5 BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
By Reuters
10 Mar 2023
0

HAMBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said.

A perpetrator may be among the dead, police said. Several people were seriously injured, police said, declining to say how many died.

Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight others injured in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in a northern district of Hamburg.

Police received a call soon after 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), a spokesperson said. Officers quickly arrived at the scene to find several people seriously injured and some dead.

“Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person,” said the police spokesperson.

Hamburg police tweeted that they believed a dead person they had found could be a perpetrator. “In order to rule out the involvement of further perpetrators, we are conducting comprehensive checks and searches,” they said.

Germany’s DPA news agency, citing a reporter on the scene, said that local residents in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg had received warnings on their mobile phones of a “life-threatening situation” and that streets had been sealed off.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars as well as fire engines blocking off streets and some people, wrapped in blankets, being led by emergency service workers into a bus.

“We heard shots,” one unnamed witness told reporters. “There were 12 continuous shots,” he said. “Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags.”

Germany has been shaken by a number of shootings in the last few years. In February 2020, a gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, including migrants from Turkey, in the western town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother.

In October 2019, a gunman killed two people after opening fire outside a German synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

The mayor of Hamburg, home to Germany’s biggest port, expressed shock.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background,” tweeted Peter Tschentscher.

By Fabian Bimmer

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Sabine Wollrab, Emma-Victoria Farr, Reuters Television; Editing by Deepa Babington and William Mallard)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
Maverick News

Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Maverick News

What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health
Maverick News

A clean break – how washing up or making your bed can be a first step towards mental health

TOP READS IN SECTION

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
Newsdeck

Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests
Newsdeck

Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests
Women's Day protesters rally for rights, with focus on Iran and Afghanistan
Newsdeck

Women's Day protesters rally for rights, with focus on Iran and Afghanistan
Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant
Newsdeck

Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options