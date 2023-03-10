Business Maverick

Old vs new. Battersea Powerstation, London. Taken through the sunroof of a LEVC Electric Black Cab on 1 February 2023. (Photo: Evan Alexander)
By Bloomberg
10 Mar 2023
A group of UK legislators wants private creditors to be forced to participate in debt-relief programmes for poor countries, and has proposed enshrining such a requirement in legislation.

The plan, put forward by the UK Parliament’s International Development Select Committee, follows an investigation by legislators appointed by the House of Commons. The government has two months to respond to the proposal, which was presented on Friday.

An estimated 90% of bonds owed by countries eligible for the G20’s debt-relief programme are governed by English law. At the same time, poorer nations now owe more than ever to private lenders, with research showing that commercial banks and bondholders account for more debt repayments than multilateral institutions or other governments.

“Every dollar spent on servicing debt means a dollar less towards healthcare, the education of women and girls and tackling climate change,” said Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee, in a statement. “It is time for a reset.”

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have both expressed support for such legislative steps. And last month, BlackRock Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc took part in closed-door talks co-led by the IMF focused on fixing bottlenecks that prevent quick sovereign debt restructuring.

The rise of private lending to poorer nations has led to an increase in debt-servicing costs and more complex debt restructurings. World Bank data indicate that the poorest countries now spend more on servicing their debt as a proportion of gross national income than at any point in the past three decades.

“Without sustained and effective intervention by the international community to tackle their debt distress, the development impacts of spiralling debt could have a catastrophic impact” on poor countries, the legislators said in a statement. BM/DM

