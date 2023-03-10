Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Eskom’s CEO Appointment May Take Months Despite ‘Rich’ Choice

Eskom’s CEO Appointment May Take Months Despite ‘Rich’ Choice
The government will give Eskom three annual advances totaling 184 billion rand through March 2026.
By Bloomberg
10 Mar 2023
0

South African’s state power utility  has a “rich” choice of candidates to fill the role of chief executive officer, but the appointment process could take months to conclude, according to its chairman.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has been instituting record blackouts as its poorly maintained and defective plants fail to keep pace with supply, but its board has yet to appoint a new CEO despite having been aware since December that the post was falling vacant. Andre de Ruyter stepped down as the utility’s boss on Feb. 22 — more than a month before his scheduled March 31 departure date — after censuring the government and the governing party over corruption.

The CEO post has been temporarily filled by Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim, who also continues to oversee the loss-making company’s finances.

Changes to the top management structure could take some time to effect, with the period dependent on the exit terms the next CEO agreed with their previous employer, Eskom Chairman Mpho Makwana said in an interview Friday with Johannesburg-based broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“Some people will have to serve three months’ notice, some six, some — god forbid — a year,” he said. “We have a rich list. When the time is right, we will come and say this is the person that will join.”

While the utility has begun searching for a candidate to permanently replace its head of generation who quit last year, it doesn’t intend filling the post of chief operating officer, after the incumbent Jan Oberholzer retires in April.

The utility faces other monumental tasks: splitting into three businesses in an effort to become profitable, and transitioning from coal it burns to produce 80% of the nation’s electricity, to cleaner sources of energy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Maverick Citizen

Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
Maverick News

GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: The fall of the rand is emblematic of SA’s economic malaise
South Africa

After the Bell: The fall of the rand is emblematic of SA’s economic malaise
The opening bid for world’s largest white rhino population is $10m
South Africa

The opening bid for world’s largest white rhino population is $10m
Stellantis, one of the world’s biggest car companies, to set up manufacturing plant in SA
South Africa

Stellantis, one of the world’s biggest car companies, to set up manufacturing plant in SA
Retailers note surge in searches and purchases of alternative power supplies
South Africa

Retailers note surge in searches and purchases of alternative power supplies
S&P Global downgrades SA’s ratings outlook as power crisis dims growth prospects
Maverick News

S&P Global downgrades SA’s ratings outlook as power crisis dims growth prospects

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering is back: Get your tickets now!

The Gathering is back for the 2023 edition, bringing together some of the world’s leading scientists, economists, business leaders, policymakers and activists to discuss real solutions to the burgeoning energy, environmental and economic crisis facing South Africa.

Join us at the CTICC on 26 May 2023 where solutions-focused discussions will look at the effect of the climate crisis and ecosystem collapse across business, security, civil society, food production and much more.