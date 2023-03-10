Business Maverick
Eskom’s CEO Appointment May Take Months Despite ‘Rich’ Choice
South African’s state power utility has a “rich” choice of candidates to fill the role of chief executive officer, but the appointment process could take months to conclude, according to its chairman.
The CEO post has been temporarily filled by Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim, who also continues to oversee the loss-making company’s finances.
Changes to the top management structure could take some time to effect, with the period dependent on the exit terms the next CEO agreed with their previous employer, Eskom Chairman Mpho Makwana said in an interview Friday with Johannesburg-based broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.
“Some people will have to serve three months’ notice, some six, some — god forbid — a year,” he said. “We have a rich list. When the time is right, we will come and say this is the person that will join.”
While the utility has begun searching for a candidate to permanently replace its head of generation who quit last year, it doesn’t intend filling the post of chief operating officer, after the incumbent Jan Oberholzer retires in April.
The utility faces other monumental tasks: splitting into three businesses in an effort to become profitable, and transitioning from coal it burns to produce 80% of the nation’s electricity, to cleaner sources of energy.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet