Business Maverick

DAYS OF ORWELL

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's remark that Eskom was 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' by failing to deal with increased levels of blackouts was followed by André de Ruyter's resignation. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Ed Stoddard
10 Mar 2023
0

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued a questionable tender for a media monitoring service that seems oppressively Orwellian and uses the terminology of war. It will include an early-warning system to provide alerts of ‘incoming media-launched attacks on the department’ and monitoring of the ‘tone’ journalists take.

The tender calls for a “service provider to render effective media monitoring and analysis for a period of 24 months”. There is a briefing about it on 22 March and the tender’s closing date is 6 June, but there are signs that the fix is already in. 

“With the current ‘information overload’ that departments are faced with on a daily basis, the department requires a service provider who will extract the information (product) we require and delivers it to the departmental desktop,” the DMRE says. “A service provider who will also provide most comprehensive media analysis service to the department and the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.”

Drilling down, the tender contains some real gems. 

“Smart Monitoring” is among the deliverables.  

“This is an early warning system by which the provider alerts clients via SMS/ WhatsApp, of incoming media-launched attacks on the department. Such alerts should include, but not be limited to: negative commentary, sector-related issues, defined spokesperson comments etc,” it says. 

This, folks, is the terminology of war: an early-warning system to raise the alarm about “incoming media-launched attacks”. Mantashe is not shy of such language, recently urging African countries and their leaders to be cautious of “encirclement” by developed countries who are allegedly trying to dictate the pace of the clean energy transition. 

It seems the DMRE – and presumably its minister, Gwede Mantashe – has come to regard legitimate media reporting on, and criticism of the department’s many shortcomings as “media-launched attacks”. 

Transparency hitting a nerve

Bringing the light of transparency – one of our roles in the media – to the department’s multiple governance failures has clearly hit a nerve.

This is not “attacking”. It’s called reporting. 

And there are other nuggets in the tender. 

Other desirables include that “the top 10 publications/stations/online/social media for the month should be indicated in a graph, which will include information on: frequency, tone , the publication/station names and Net Effect”.

The term “tone” is also used in reference to individual journalists. 

“A breakdown of the top 10 journalists with Net Effect scores to be indicated to each journalist. The top 10 journalists for the month should be indicated in a graph, which will include information on: frequency, tone, the journalist’s name and Net Effect”. 

So the “tone” publications and journalists use in their coverage of the department is to be monitored and measured. Nothing sinister or Orwellian about that. 

spy intelligence watchdog

Media monitoring? (Image: iStock)

Raising a number of questions

This all raises a number of questions, of course. One involves costs. This is clearly a questionable use of scarce state funds – the economy is likely in recession, S&P has just downgraded its outlook on South Africa’s credit rating, and the Treasury is not exactly flush with cash. 

Google Alerts, for example, is a free service. Surely its in-house staff can use that to monitor media coverage of the department, which in and of itself is a perfectly legitimate activity. 

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

________________________________________________________

The wording of the tender in some places also raises red flags.

“It looks like they already have a preferred bidder – the wording in the section under objective, especially the second paragraph, reads too much like an ad blurb that one of the companies would have shared with them. And the general tone of much of it suggests they already have a preferred bidder.” William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa, offered Daily Maverick that opinion on the document. 

The paragraph reads as follows:

“This leading technology, combined with high-tech scanning and computing capabilities allows an increase in ‘read’ accuracy in excess of 20% over the traditional, manual-read methods – 20% of client-relevant print coverage is normally missed by monitoring companies employing traditional, manual read and evaluating methods, which is currently used by the Chief Directorate.”

That does read like an ad blurb. Another analyst who viewed the document voiced similar concerns. 

The DMRE had not responded to Daily Maverick queries at the time of going to press. 

Meanwhile, the mining industry, environmentalists and other stakeholders are waiting for the tender for a functional mining cadastre –  which the DMRE has promised to issue by the middle of March, so in the next week or so. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa’s post-disaster choices: Social upheaval, Dictatorship or Renaissance?
South Africa

South Africa’s post-disaster choices: Social upheaval, Dictatorship or Renaissance?
GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
Maverick News

GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
WARNING: May Contain Satirical Humour
Madam & Eve

WARNING: May Contain Satirical Humour
Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development
Maverick News

Cape Town’s notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development

TOP READS IN SECTION

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Maverick News

Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering is back: Get your tickets now!

The Gathering is back for the 2023 edition, bringing together some of the world’s leading scientists, economists, business leaders, policymakers and activists to discuss real solutions to the burgeoning energy, environmental and economic crisis facing South Africa.

Join us at the CTICC on 26 May 2023 where solutions-focused discussions will look at the effect of the climate crisis and ecosystem collapse across business, security, civil society, food production and much more.