Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Sea Harvest takes another bite out of Viking Aquaculture

Sea Harvest takes another bite out of Viking Aquaculture
(Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Georgina Crouth
09 Mar 2023
0

A day after announcing its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022, Sea Harvest has revealed it has expanded its interest in Viking Aquaculture through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea Harvest Aquaculture, which currently owns 54% of the shares in the shellfish producer.

Sea Harvest has now acquired a further 28% shares and loan claims in Viking Aquaculture, which owns the Tuna Marine, Luderitz Mariculture, the Buffelsjag abalone farm, West Coast Oyster Growers and other aquaculture operations, for about R210-million, from minority shareholders Viking Fishing Group Administration Proprietary Limited and Odin Investments Proprietary Limited (“Odin”), which hold an 18% and a 10% interest in Viking Aquaculture respectively.

Viking Aquaculture is a sustainable abalone producer with farms in Buffeljags in the Western Cape and Kleinzee in the Northern Cape producing 500 tons of abalone a year, which are sold in Far East markets in live, dried, canned and frozen formats. Viking also has two oyster farming operations in South Africa and Namibia.

Sea Harvest’s ownership of Viking Aquaculture thereby increases from 54% to 82%.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

On Tuesday, Sea Harvest revealed it had a challenging year to 31 December 2022. The Brimstone subsidiary lost 10% in volumes from the fishing rights allocation process and a reduction in the total allowable catch, although revenue was well up in all segments, with firm demand in all its markets and strong pricing. 

This demand was offset by extraordinary cost inflation, supply chain disruptions – which include those caused by blackouts – and the steep rise in freight rates. Fuel, which rose by 93% over the year, cost Sea Harvest an additional R247-million.

For the year, Sea Harvest’s revenue increased by 27% to R5.88-billion (up from R4.62-billion in 2021), with earnings before interest and tax decreasing to R500-million (from R670-million).

The aquaculture segment benefited from increased sales volumes and firmer pricing, with revenue increasing by 29% to R118-million, despite continued lockdown restrictions in China and Hong Kong and the curtailment of international travel for most of 2022. 

Revenue in its Australian segment increased 69% to R938-million, benefiting from firm pricing, good growth in the trading division, and the inclusion of MG Kailis from 23 May 2023. 

The relaxation of stringent Covid policies in the Far East – particularly China – and increased international flight options bode well for the recovery of the segment. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine
Maverick News

Joint ethics committee throws the book at Mosebenzi Zwane over Gupta links, travel and coal mine
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Maverick News

What we didn’t expect was the violence – Health Minister Joe Phaahla as the health worker wage strike intensifies
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Maverick News

IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Maverick News

State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options