Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia says mass strikes were ‘retaliation’ for attack it blamed on Ukraine

Russia says mass strikes were ‘retaliation’ for attack it blamed on Ukraine
Locals gather around a shelling crater after a rocket hit the Pisochyn neighborhood outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, 09 March 2023. Ukrainian authorities said on 09 March that Russia fired 81 missiles across the country targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings. The country's Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 cruise missiles were shot down. According to Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) lost power as a result of the missile attacks, and was running on diesel generators. EPA-EFE/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO
By Reuters
09 Mar 2023
0

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that its forces had carried out a "massive retaliatory strike" on Ukrainian infrastructure after what it called a terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.

Ukraine said at least six civilians were killed in the first big volley of Russian missile strikes since mid-February,

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that it hit Ukrainian defence companies and other “military infrastructure” with a range of weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

It said it had destroyed targets including drone bases and sites producing ammunition, and disrupted the transport of foreign weapon supplies across Ukraine by rail. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions had been hit.”The occupiers can only terrorise civilians,” he said in a statement.

The Russian ministry said the strikes were in response to what Moscow called a terrorist attack in Bryansk region last week, when members of a group called the Russian Volunteer Corps staged an incursion from Ukraine.

Russia said two civilians were killed in the incident, which Ukraine accused Moscow of staging as a false “provocation”.

In the course of its year-old invasion, Russia has launched mass “retaliatory” strikes before after incidents it blamed on Ukraine, including an explosion that caused serious damage last October to a bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Maverick News

IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Maverick News

Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 February - 3 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 3 March 2023
Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant
Newsdeck

Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant
Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Israeli forces kill six in raid on West Bank refugee camp
Newsdeck

Israeli forces kill six in raid on West Bank refugee camp
Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests
Newsdeck

Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options