In images: Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 shows in Paris, part two

Models walk the runway as horses graze during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Mar 2023
Here is a glimpse at the latest collections which showed at Paris Fashion Week, from 27 February to 07 March 2023.

A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway as horses graze during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Zimmermann Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Zimmermann Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Shiatzy Chen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Shiatzy Chen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at Musee d’Orsay as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Noah Cyrus attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Saint Jhn attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Tina Kunakey attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Rokh Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Sacai Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Emma Corrin walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Comme des Garçons Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Comme des Garçons Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Laruicci Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Laruicci Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection for the Pierre Cardin label during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 March 2023. The presentation of the Womenswear runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear collection for the Pierre Cardin label during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 March 2023. The presentation of the Womenswear runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear by Chinese designer Peng Chen for Chenpeng brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 06 March 2023. The presentation of the Womenswear runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023 EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2023/24 Womenswear by Chinese designer Peng Chen for Chenpeng brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 06 March 2023. The presentation of the Womenswear runs from 27 February to 07 March 2023 EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

