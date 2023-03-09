A man is reflected in a window while using a smartphone in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, 22 November 2017. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Shares climbed 1% in Japan, reversed their advance in South Korea and swung between gains and losses in Hong Kong and Australia. The dollar was little changed near its high for the year and Treasury yields remained elevated, though fractionally lower than Wednesday.

While contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 extended declines slightly after a report that President Joe Biden is proposing tax increases on billionaires, rich investors and corporations, his plans have little chance of passing Congress.

Investors continue to digest Jerome Powell’s signalling on further rate hikes and the risk of recession that comes with this. While the Federal Reserve chief told lawmakers no decision had been made on the pace of the next move, he reiterated that an acceleration in tightening was still on the table and rates may go higher than anticipated should economic data warrant.

The comments coincided with another round of US jobs figures that came in on the hot side, bolstering bets that policymakers will remain hawkish.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield hovered just below the 0.5% ceiling set by the Bank of Japan amid pressure on the yield-curve control programme, and as governor Haruhiko Kuroda began his last two-day policy meeting.

The yen strengthened about 0.3% against the dollar after three days of losses. On Wednesday it touched the weakest level since November.

While economists expect little change from the BOJ at the current meeting, traders are on guard given Kuroda’s history of springing surprises.

The offshore yuan weakened slightly while remaining short of the 7 level versus the dollar after China reported a slowdown in consumer inflation and a drop in factory prices.

Australian bonds rose, sending the 10-year yield down five basis points. The nation’s currency fell slightly.

Treasuries rose fractionally in Asia, with the two-year yield ticking down to 5.05%. On Wednesday, yields on shorter-term notes continued to rise faster than longer-maturity peers, with the inversion between the 2- and 10-year yields reaching more than 110 basis points. Wagers solidly tilted toward a half-point move in March rather than a quarter-point.

Friday’s jobs report will be scrutinised for hints on the outlook for Fed policy, with even slightly stronger-than-forecast figures likely to trigger more bets for a bigger hike.

Carol Schleif at BMO Family Office said that with so much focus on the jobs market and its implications for this month’s Fed decision, some investors were overlooking part of the big picture.

“It’s keeping the focus so short-term,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re missing the intermediate and longer-term strength in the economy.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil held losses on expectations for higher interest rates, despite an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.

Iron ore slid amid uncertainty about potential moves by Chinese authorities to implement price controls, and as some furnaces ramped up output of steel that uses scrap metal rather than freshly-shipped product.

Gold held near its lowest price this year. BM/DM