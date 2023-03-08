Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Investors Bet on Europe’s Inflation Matching US in Echo of Financial Crisis

Investors Bet on Europe’s Inflation Matching US in Echo of Financial Crisis
Shoppers and pedestrians in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Traders will be looking to key data on the German economy next week including Januarys preliminary inflation data and industrial production figures. Photographer: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
08 Mar 2023
0

The risk of persistently high inflation is starting to upend some of the basic assumptions in markets.

One of those longstanding truths is that US inflation is generally higher than Europe. That’s been the case for decades as the American economy, powered by Silicon Valley success stories and deep financial markets, expanded rapidly and Europe lagged behind.

But now, market-based measures suggest that traders are starting to alter some of those beliefs. A proxy for inflation expectations in the euro area in the second half of the next decade, essentially a very long-term snapshot, is about 2.5%, roughly in line with the US. It’s the first time since the global financial crisis that began in 2008 that the two metrics, called the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap rate, have converged.

That suggests investors are getting ready for a world that looks very different to the one that’s existed for a long time, and implies big shifts for both monetary policy and markets. Traders have amped up bets via derivatives on sticky inflation in the euro area, while also erasing wagers for rate cuts this year. Benchmark yields climbed to the highest levels in over a decade.

“Eurozone inflation could be more persistent,” said Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets. “But take a step back and consider just how much confidence the market used to have in the other direction. Have all those structural drivers of lower growth and inflation really gone away?”

Europe and US Market Inflation Gauges Converge | Key swap gauges trade at same level for first time since GFC

Faster European inflation may force the region’s central bank to keep ramping up rates and potentially drive benchmark bond yields to levels that rival Treasuries, which have been consistently higher over the past decade. Although hawkish rhetoric from policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic this week helped reduce price growth expectations, swaps remain elevated and Europe’s gauge is within touching distance of the US.

Long-term measures of European price pressures lagged US equivalents for years since the global financial crisis before consumer prices last year surged to a record. Concerns around energy security and wage pressures are contributing to speculation of an inflationary regime shift.

Europe’s Surging Inflation Bets Undercut Lagarde’s Rate Campaign

Policy makers have been under pressure as measures of inflation expectations through tradable securities have jumped. European officials got some relief from survey data Tuesday showing consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation receded ahead of next week’s rate decision, with a half-point hike in the deposit rate to 3% all but guaranteed.

“It’s fair to say that we struggle to remember an occasion when such a relatively obscure data release brought about such a significant reaction,” said Rabobank analysts including Richard McGuire. “This highlights the importance of inflation expectations to the ECB’s rate hike path and the very subjective way in which this has to be measured.”

For now, most analysts are skeptical the convergence of US and European inflation risk can persist. Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a rates strategist at Mizuho, sees the European gauge falling in the medium-term.

“I don’t think we are in a change of regime where EUR inflation expectations permanently stay where the USD expectations are,” she said. “That said, in the short term, the spread may continue to be very narrow.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Maverick News

SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
Maverick News

Mantashe warns against ‘encirclement’ by developed countries, chides environmental activists
State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Maverick News

State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
The Finance Ghost: Woolworths goes back to basics
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Woolworths goes back to basics
Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price
Business Maverick

Ayo warns shareholders that PIC case could materially affect share price
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options