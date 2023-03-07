Newsdeck

Twitter Faces Second Outage in a Week, Musk Calls it “Brittle”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Carina Johansen)
By Bloomberg
07 Mar 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was recovering from its second outage in less than a week, after an “internal change” caused users to get error messages when clicking on links within tweets. 

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” Twitter’s support account wrote in a post on the social media site just after noon New York time on Monday. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences.” Less than an hour later, the company tweeted that “things should now be working as normal.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who bought the social network late last year for $44 billion and subsequently laid off more than half the staff, posted during the outage that the platform was “brittle.”

More than 10,000 people reported issues with the website at the height of the glitch, according to Downdetector, which tracks website and service outages. TweetDeck, the company’s platform for monitoring and sending posts, also wasn’t working for many people, according to multiple user reports. The number of reports dropped below 500 after 1 p.m. New York time.

San Francisco-based Twitter, which disbanded its communications team following Musk’s purchase, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last week, Twitter users had issues loading part of their news feeds. Some received a “Welcome to Twitter” message instead of their usual feed on the “Following” tab, while the “For You” section loaded as normal.

Read more: Twitter Cuts More Engineering, Product Jobs to Curb Costs

Gallery

