Sport

SHUKRI’S SHAKE-UP

Proteas ring changes for second Test cricket match against West Indies

Proteas ring changes for second Test cricket match against West Indies
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during day three of the 1st Betway Test match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on 2 March 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
07 Mar 2023
0

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has made four changes to the side that beat West Indies by 87 runs in the first Test.

Shukri Conrad has not been afraid of making bold decisions since taking the reigns as head coach of South Africa’s Test team. 

He has continued that approach in only his second match in charge.

First, by deviating from the norm and announcing the playing 11 a day early for the Proteas’ second Test match against West Indies. Second, by ringing four changes to his side and subsequently allowing every player in the squad a run in the two-match series. 

“I don’t set out to do things in a brave way. I’d like to think I am a guy who thinks things through carefully, but I’m always going to look to take the road less travelled, and that’s where I’d like this side to go,” Conrad told the media on Tuesday.

The four changes include Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj coming in for Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje. 

Nortje was the only enforced change — ruled out due to a stiff groin. 

“We all know that Anna [Nortje] has been ruled out. Marco [Jansen] deserves a little bit of a break,” said Conrad. “That lanky body of his has been through the mill the last couple of months and we also need to look after what lies ahead for these guys in the next couple of months.”

Temba Bavuma of the Proteas during day two of the 1st Betway Test match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on 1 March 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Battle for number five

Rickelton is a straight swap for Petersen in the No. 5 batting position.

“This is not just changing the side for the sake of changing the side,” said Conrad.

“Everybody’s got a crack, but the one oke that probably deserves a crack more than anyone [Ryan Rickelton] hasn’t had one yet. It was a simple choice, that.”

But Conrad assured that Petersen is still part of his long-term planning in the batting department.

“We went with Keegan in the first Test because he was the incumbent. Him being left out is not on the back of two non-scoring performances,” said the coach.

“I still think [Petersen’s] best position might be [number] five going forward, in terms of the way he plays… I feel Keegan’s got a bigger role to play in the middle order rather than the top-order.

“Rickelton deserves his crack at it too. As everybody knows, he’s been churning out [the runs domestically],” added Conrad.

Consistent and big runs have been a rarity for the Proteas in the last couple of years. However, Conrad is confident that they will soon find the winning formula.

“This Test batting unit is still a work in progress. But hopefully by design and not stumbling onto something, we’re going to get the right mix.”

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during day three of the 1st Betway Test match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on 2 March 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Spin twins

The Test match will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, which is traditionally known as fast-bowling paradise. But Conrad has elected to only go with two fast bowling options in Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee – who made his debut in the previous Test – as well as Mulder’s medium pace.

Conrad has also opted for two frontline spinners in Harmer and Maharaj.

“History would suggest, in the last year, that the spinners do come into the game here,” he said.

“The game doesn’t have to end on day three. Test matches are meant to go to day five, and if it goes to days four and five, our spinners will come into it in a big way.

The first ball of the Test match between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 10am on Wednesday. DM

Proteas playing 11 (in batting order):

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options